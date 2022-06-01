The Toffees could look to raid their relegation rivals for a key talent.

Everton are leading the race to land Burnley winger Dwight McNeil this summer, according to bookmakers.

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation this term at the Clarets’ expense, with Frank Lampard’s men eventually finishing four points clear of the drop zone.

Unsurprisingly, Burnley’s return to the Championship has led to widespread speculation surrounding a number of their key talents, including McNeil.

The 22-year-old featured in all 38 of his side’s Premier League matches this season, but struggled to exhibit his best form, and was limited to just one assist over the course of the campaign.

Despite his recent barren spell, however, Everton are being touted as his most likely next destination, with bookies currently pricing a summer swoop at 4/1.

Those odds put the Blues just ahead of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side at 5/1, with newly promoted Fulham at 7/1.

Just behind that trio are Wolves at 8/1, followed by Crystal Palace at 10/1, and Newcastle United at 12/1.

Rounding out the chasing pack are Leeds United at 16/1.

McNeil is not the only Burnley player Everton are being linked with this summer.

The Toffees are also understood to be heading up the race to sign centre-back James Tarkowski on a free transfer.

Aston Villa had been touted as potential suitors, with talks underway between the two parties, but a recent update from local outlet The Express and Star suggests that the Midlands club have dropped their interest in the player.