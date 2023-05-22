Abdoulaye Doucoure has been an integral figure in the side since Sean Dyche’s arrival.

Everton are reportedly set to trigger a one-year contract extension clause to keep hold of key midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The 30-year-old was frozen out under manager Frank Lampard before Sean Dyche’s arrival in January 2023. Since then, he’s been an integral figure in the side, starting 14 games and missing just three matches due to injury.

He’s scored four times and set up a further two goals during his run in the side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club has activated the option clause to extend Doucouré’s contract and deal will be valid for one more year.

Other players with contracts set to expire are seemingly waiting to see if Everton will remain in the Premier League next season before making their decisions.

Signed from Watford in 2020 for a fee around £20m, Doucoure has played 93 games for the Toffees, scoring and assisting nine times each during that time.

