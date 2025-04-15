Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton are reportedly keen on Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are one of several clubs chasing the signature of a Championship starlet.

The Toffees have a significant summer transfer window ahead. David Moyes is expected a major squad overhaul, with 11 members of the current dressing room out of contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton’s financial position has been strengthened markedly after the takeover of The Friedkin Group, while their position when it comes to meeting Premier League profit and sustainability rules has also improved vastly.

According to The i Paper, the Blues are in pursuit of Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg. The 17-year-old has been at the fulcrum of the Black Cats’ Premier League promotion push. He has made 40 appearances and scored four goals as Sunderland sit fourth in the Championship table.

Should the Stadium of Light outfit fail to return to the top flight for the first time since 2017, they will have a battle to keep Rigg. It is suggested he would cost more than the £30 million that Tottenham Hotspur paid for Archie Gray from Leeds United last summer.

Given his tender age, it is no surprise that Rigg is in high demand. It is suggested that Spurs, Manchester United, Liverpool, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have all kept close tabs on Rigg. He is under contract on Wearside until 2027. It is reported that Sunderland have still to have a bid lodged but they will be ‘inevitable’ when the season is over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Everton sign Chris Rigg?

One thing is certain - a big summer is approaching. Moyes has made it clear that he wants Everton to return to where he believes the club belongs and that is challenging for the European places. Given he has engineered the Toffees out of a Premier League battle, picking up 21 points in 12 games, he will want to continue the momentum.

Midfield is an area that the Toffees may well aim to bolster. As things stand, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure are both out of contract, It is feasible that both could stay but another option could be on the agenda. Everton have been slightly short since Orel Mangala, on loan from Lyon, suffered a season-ending ACL injury in January.

Moyes did make good use of the Championship market during his first spell as Everton manager. The likes of Tim Cahill, Joleen Lescott and Phil Jagielka were all recruited from the second tier and went on to have outstanding careers at Goodison Park.

But the one caveat to Rigg may be his price tag. While Everton are expected to have money to spend, they will not have a free rein and still have to be guided by profit and sustainability rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, several positions will need to be improved so money available must be spend accordingly . It is likely that a new striker will be on the agenda, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of contract while Armando Broja’s loan from Chelsea will expire. Wingers Jack Harrison (Leeds United) and Jesper Lindstrom (Napoli) will also return to their respective parent clubs.