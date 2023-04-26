Register
Everton sweating on key pair as big selection hint dropped for Newcastle United clash

Everton injury news on Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman ahead of the clash against Newcastle United.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST
Everton face a battle to retain their Premier League status. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesEverton face a battle to retain their Premier League status. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League encounter against Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have been without key duo Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman for the past two games. A 3-1 loss to Fulham and goalless draw at Crystal Palace leaves Everton in the relegation zone.

Onana has made 30 appearances and scored one goal since arriving from Lille last summer for a fee of up to £33 million. The midfielder has had a groin injury. Everton skipper Coleman, meanwhile, has been absent with a hamstring problem.

Dyche confirmed that both are back training ‘on the grass’ and the Blues are expected to make late decisions on the pair.

The Everton boss said: “Seamus and Amadou have been on the grass, we'll make a decision on them.”

Abdoulaye Doucoure is back from a three-match suspension. The midfielder was given a red card for lashing out at Harry Kane in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

Dyche has called Doucoure a ‘driving force’ for Everton which suggests he’ll be reinstated into the starting line-up. Dyche said: “I certainly don’t ask players to make amends for moments in a game. The moment is clear, it was decided he got sent off.

“You want the passion, the pride and belief in that player and he’s been delivering that in a game. Things can happen in a football match. You want them to look after themselves when they’re not playing and he’s done that so he can come back in.

“There a re no guarantees [what difference Doucoure could make] but when we came here and came into the side, he did make a difference whether he’s in the three there or a number-10 role. His energy and applicaton, he’s scored, set up moments. He’s just a driving force behind the team unit. We want the whole team to be like that and he was the catylst in certain games other players follow that and now we want other players to lead it and him to follow it.”

However, Mason Holgate is forced to serve a one-match ban after his sending off against Palace.

Andros Townsend (ACL) remains unavailable after more than a year out while Sporting Lisbon loanee Ruben Vinagre is unlikely to play for Everton again after suffering an injury.

