Ranking Everton’s ten most expensive signings ever, featuring club heroes and big-money flops

Everton have been by no means one of the Premier League’s biggest spenders in recent years, but the Toffees have splashed a fair amount of cash nonetheless in the club’s constant attempts to regain their place amongst the elite of the division.

Several years of mediocrity have been met by renewed hope this time around as the brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium has signalled the beginning of a new era for the Blue side of Liverpool. Multiple of their big-money signings from this summer make their way onto the Toffees’ most expensive buys of all time, though there is of course no place here for loan signing Jack Grealish, who has arguably made the biggest impact of them all.

Some of Everton’s previous biggest buys have been more of a resounding success than others, and it is an interesting experiment to take a trip down memory lane and see how much of this transfer business David Moyes will hope to emulate.

Everton’s top ten most expensive signings of all time

10) Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: The midfielder signed from Chelsea for £28 million this summer and has made a strong start to life in Merseyside, justifying his transfer fee despite a disappointing time in west London. Has recently hit headlines for revealing he only intends to play for England at international level, despite the efforts of the Republic of Ireland.

9) Romelu Lukaku: The Belgian striker is remembered fondly by Toffees fans after scoring 87 goals in 166 appearances for the club. Also signing from Chelsea for £28m, back in 2014 this was big money for a player with vast potential. He certainly lived up to the billing at Goodison Park, hitting 25 Premier League goals in his final season to earn a move to Manchester United worth up to £90m in 2017.

8) Yerry Mina: The Colombian signed from Barcelona in a £28.5m deal in 2018 following a break-out World Cup in Russia. His time at Everton would be severely hampered by injuries which have impacted a promising career. Mina eventually departed on a free transfer and now plays for Serie A strugglers Cagliari.

7) Jordan Pickford: One man who was certainly worth every penny of his £30m fee is the former Sunderland shot-stopper, who has become England’s undisputed No.1 during his time with the Toffees. Will no doubt go down as a club legend in the Premier League era when all is said and done, particularly if he can inspire the Three Lions to international glory.

6) Michael Keane: Signed on a deal also worth up to £30m from Burnley, Keane has now spent eight years at Everton and has been a reliable defensive stalwart under several managers. Has returned to the starting XI this campaign in the absence of Jarrad Branthwaite and has not looked out of place.

Everton’s top five most expensive signings ever

5) Amadou Onana: The Belgian midfielder signed for £33m from Lille in 2022 with a big reputation, which he showed in flashes during his time at Goodison. The club made a handsome profit when he moved to Aston Villa for £50m last summer, meaning this would prove to be a shrewd bit of business.

4) Alex Iwobi: The Nigeria international came thorough the ranks at Arsenal but made the £34m move to Everton in 2019 in hope of becoming one of the Toffees’ main stars. The 2022/23 Toffees Players’ Player of the Year only showed his quality in flashes but has found a new consistency since departing for Fulham for £22m in 2023.

3) Tyler Dibling: The 19-year-old was signed by Moyes this summer in a £40m move from relegated Southampton. He has been eased into the side with just one league start so far. In the long run, this could prove to be a fantastic signing.

2) Gylfi Sigurdsson: Likely a player most Everton fans would prefer to forget, Sigurdsson was ultimately one of the reasons the Toffees would find themselves deep in PSR issues by 2023. He showed his quality in his early years at the club after joining in 2017/18 but, ultimately, when a £45m outlay is made on a player, you do not want to be forced to release said player due to serious off-field allegations. The club made the right choice to cut all ties with the Iceland international, though he was eventually cleared of all charges.

1) Richarlison: Remaining the Toffees’ record signing is Richarlison, who signed for £50m from Watford in 2018 and was a big hit. Bagging 53 goals in four seasons with the club, the Brazil international departed for Tottenham Hotspur for £60m in 2022 but spent the best years of his career to date on Merseyside.