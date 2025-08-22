Tyler Dibling of Southampton looks on during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Brentford FC at St Mary's Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton have been trying hard to sign more quality this summer but the latest news from Fabrizio Romano isn’t good.

Everton’s transfer window has been as frustrating as the performance on the opening day of the Premier League campaign against Leeds Utd.

The work that has been done by David Moyes has been good though with Adam Aznou an exciting prospect, Thierno Barry having a good profile and both Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish offering the sort of creativity that has been badly missed.

The Toffees boss is excited about the prospect of working with Grealish and in a World Cup year with something to prove, the on loan maverick could be a gem of a signing. The England international can’t do it all on his own though which is why Everton have been trying to sign Tyler Dibilng for most of the summer. The teenage winger at Southampton is one of the country’s most exciting talents, however, the Championship outfit’s £50m valuation is proving to be a stubborn figure. A £40m offer from Everton has already been rejected.

What doesn’t help Everton’s cause, is that another Premier League club that is every bit as desperate for creativity in the forward line has joined the hunt for the 19-year old with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Tottenham Hotspur are now considering a move too. Spurs’ summer has been every bit as disappointing as the Blues’ with a season ending injury to James Maddision compounding the loss of Son Heung-min.

After agreeing personal terms for Eberechi Eze and a fee with Crystal Palace, Spurs looked to have secured their man only for an agreement that allowed the player to play one last game to come back and haunt them. With Kai Havertz suffering what looks like a long-term injury, Arsenal have hijacked the deal and the Emirates is where the Eagles’ talisman is heading.

What has Romano said about Everton’s move for Dibling?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer supremo Romano has explained what the latest is in Everton’s hunt for Dibling: “Then for Tottenham, another name I think we have to watch is Tyler Dibling. Tyler Dibling is a top target for Everton. The Everton remain in negotiations for Tyler Dibling.

“But tonight internal talks, they had at Tottenham also the name of Tyler Dibling was mentioned internally at the club. And then a player they would love to add and they made some contact a few days ago already was Xavi Simons. But Xavi Simons has his heart set on a move to Chelsea Football Club. So now for Tottenham, it's going to be not easy for sure after the crazy Morgan Gibbs White story and after this as a story to try understand what they can do next.

“(Morgan) Rogers is very difficult. Xavi Simons wants to go to Chelsea. Tyler Dibling and Everton are already negotiations and obviously it's different kind of players. So let's see what Tottenham want to do. I still expect them to try to sign two players.”