Sunday’s Merseyside derby carries the added spice of a title push for the Reds and relegation battle for the Blues.

Everton have a huge Merseyside derby to look forward to on Sunday when they make the short trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Toffees fans may be expecting the worst, but they will still be hopeful that they can take something from their rivals, strengthening their survival hopes while simultaneously damaging Liverpool’s title aspirations.

Frank Lampard’s men managed to steal a point at home to Leicester City on Wednesday, thanks to a dramatic injury time equaliser from Richarlison.

That goal means Everton go into Sunday in some semblence of form, having taken four points from matches against Manchester United and the Foxes over the last week.

And a snippet of the club’s training this week highlighted how Lampard may look to exploit a key Liverpool tactic: their high-line.

The drill shows Everton’s four attackers all making runs in behind a high defensive line from deeper positions, timing their runs to stay onside and receive an early ball over the top.

Balls are played either to the wide runners who cross into the striker or straight through to the forward to finish one-versus-one.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have become renowned for their risky high defensive line, and if the Toffees can perfect the timing of their runs it may be the difference maker.

Liverpool line both high-risk and high-reward

This season has seen Klopp’s men take a high defensive line to another level, with their back four often suqeezing right up to the halfway line and banking on their discipline to force runners offside.

It is an incredibly risky tactic but one the Reds have seemingly mastered - they force opposition into an average of 4.09 offsides every 90 minutes, comfortably more than Manchester City’s 2.52 and at least double anyone else.

It helps that they have some of the most phyiscally dominant centre-backs in the world and two full-backs with brilliant recovery runs, but it is a high-risk, high-reward tactic and it is far from perfect.

Manchester City were notably more direct in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at the start of April, playing a total of 111 high passes - passes which go above shoulder height - over Liverpool’s defence.

That number has only been topped once by Pep Guardiola’s side this season and they average 86.7 per game, making 111 a purposeful increase.

City regularly lofted balls over Liverpool’s high-line from the likes of Aymeric Laporte or John Stones, with full-backs and wingers arcing runs in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

And a similar thing happened in the Reds 3-3 draw with Benfica in the Champions League, with two of the Portuguese side’s goals coming from balls in behind - Darwin Nunez also had two goals ruled offside.

The results suggest this is the most effective tactic to take advantage of Klopp’s risk. Of the four games where Liverpool faced the most high passes - both matches against Brentford and then West Ham and Leicester away - the Reds have only won one, losing against the Hammers and the Foxes.

Toffees have the men to hurt Reds

Lampard will look to the likes of Anthony Gordon, Richarlison and Demarai Gray to utilise their pace and latch onto lofted balls in behind.

All three have the pace to hurt Liverpool and, with the week’s practice, should be timing their runs to perfection.

Recent history has shown Everton that they will be able to create chances against this Liverpool side, but they will need to take one early on if they are to hope for anything from the game.

There will only be so many opportunities to do so before Klopp’s men adapt.