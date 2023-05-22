Register
Everton transfer battle to sign £11m-rated former Liverpool winger

The Toffees will face competition for this potential free signing.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 21st May 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:00 BST

Everton have entered into a transfer tussle with four clubs as they attempt to snap up winger Ryan Kent as a free signing from Rangers, according to reports.

The 26-year-old came through Liverpool’s academy and made one appearance for the senior team before heading north to join the Scottish giants. His contract expires at the end of this season and he’s set to depart after four years at Ibrox Stadium.

Kent is in talks with a number of English clubs, including Everton, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Leeds United, and has also been offered a lucrative contract by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, TEAMtalk claim.

Kent has enjoyed league and cup successes in Scotland as well as a successful few stints in the Europa League as he was part of the Rangers that reached the final during the 2021/22 season.

In terms of this season, the left-winger has registered three goals and 10 assists as Michael Beale’s side sit second in the Scottish league.

Kent has played 218 games over the last few years and scored 33 times and assisted a further 57 - meaning he contributes to a goal every 2.4 games.

He enjoyed a brilliant campaign last year as he posted 19 assists across all competitions as Rangers lost to Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League and he posted even better numbers during the 2020/21 season as he managed 13 goals and 15 assists in total.

Known for his energy on the wing, he could be a solid free option this summer for Everton, who lost winger Anthony Gordon in January.

