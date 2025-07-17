Everton could be back in the running to sign this transfer target following a recent medical collapse.

Everton could be back in the running for a transfer target who seemed to be all but completely out of their reach. Following a surprise club confirmation, the Toffees could add themselves back into the picture to sign Kyle Walker-Peters.

The full-back is currently on the market as a free agent following his exit from Southampton this summer. The Saints saw a few players leave the club following the expiration of their contracts, including former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, who announced his retirement from professional football.

Walker-Peters has been the subject of plenty of interest ahead of the 2025/26 season but Turkish side Besiktas looked to beat the opposition to his signature. However, that move has collapsed and the 28-year-old is now back on the market and available to sign for another club.

Besiktas pull out of deal for Everton target Kyle Walker-Peters

Besiktas have confirmed through their club website that they will not be going ahead with their interest in Walker-Peters. Despite him being scheduled for a medical with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the club have turned their attention elsewhere, with other targets on their radar.

Besiktas released the following statement on Thursday: “It is publicly known that the arrival of professional football player Kyle Walker-Peters, with whom we previously announced an agreement in principle and invited him to Istanbul for a medical examination, has been postponed.

“Today, Kyle Walker-Peters notified us, requesting an extension. Consequently, our club has withdrawn its transfer.

“Our club continues its transfer efforts in accordance with its established policy. We respectfully inform the public.”

Everton can revisit Kyle Walker-Peters pursuit

Last month, Football Insider reported that Everton were in the race for Walker-Peters, who was confirmed to be leaving the recently relegated Southampton. West Ham and Fulham have also been credited with interest in the full-back but Besiktas were offering the chance to play in the Europa League.

However, with the Turkish giants now firmly out of the equation, Everton could reignite their interest in bringing Walker-Peters to Merseyside.

The 28-year-old is a versatile player who can operate on both right and left. Although, he is a right-back by trade, which is where the Toffees are looking to strengthen this summer.

Everton have kept their options open as they explore the market, with The Guardian reporting last month that they had their eye on four different right-back targets. Former Manchester City star Kyle Walker was among the pool of targets but he has since signed for Burnley ahead of their return to the Premier League next season.

Vladimir Coufal, who is also a free agent, is additionally of interest to Everton ahead of their exciting upcoming chapter. Kenny Tete from Fulham is also on the radar