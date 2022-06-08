Everton transfer ‘close’ and Harry Redknapp tells Frank Lampard to take ‘gamble’

Everton transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window.

Frank Lampard joined Everton back in January and had a turbulent start to his time with the Toffees as they danced on the edge of relegation for the best part of five months.

With one game remaining in the 2021/22 season, Lampard guided his side to safety and maintained their 68-year-old record as a top-flight side.

The Toffees are sure to have a dramatic transfer window this summer as Lampard and his team will hope to strengthen their forces ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League start.

With a testing season ahead of them, Everton will be hopeful that their new arrivals can help steer them clear of any future relegation battles.

Here’s a round up of the latest transfer stories from Goodison Park.

Everton set to win race for Burnley star

Reports from 90min have suggested that the Burnley defender James Tarkowski is due at the Merseyside club for a medical ahead of a free transfer this summer.

The 29-year-old’s contract with newly relegated Burnley expires at the end of June and the Toffees are keen to keep the defender in the Premier League.

90min suggested earlier in May that Everton was one of many top-tier clubs interested, with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leicester City all likely to join the race, but Tarkowski has reportedly accepted Everton’s offer and may well seal the deal by the end of the week.

Toffees keen for Danish international

Christian Eriksen brought joy to everyone when he returned to football in January, signing with Brentford but the London club only signed him on a sixth month deal on the basis of his heart condition.

The Danish international has however shown that he can still play consistently at the top level, scoring one goal and making four assists in 11 games.

Eriksen returned to football in January on 6 month deal with Brentford

He has unsurprisingly attracted attention from a number of clubs with Everton top of the list and Transfer insider Alex Crook has revealed he has ‘heard’ from Everton regarding their hopes for the Danish star.

Crook said: “Brentford have offered him a deal to become their highest paid player. I know there’s interest from at least two Premier League clubs, we believe he wants to play in the Champions League.

“I was told that his family are quite settled in London, that would obviously link him to Tottenham, we’ve heard Everton as a potential destination.”

Former West Ham boss suggests ‘gamble’ for Real Madrid star

The former West Ham, Portsmouth and Southampton boss Harry Redknapp has suggested that his nephew, Frank Lampard, should take a chance on the Welsh international Gareth Bale who is set to leave the Serie A and UCL title holders Real Madrid this summer.

Speaking to talkSport, the former manager said: “I would take a gamble with him if I was in the Premier League. I think when he went to Tottenham, he didn’t really get the chance to play. He didn’t get a run. It seemed as though it wasn’t Jose’s (Mourinho) choice (to sign him). If I was at Everton or Leeds, good clubs, that takes gambles. I would take a gamble on him.”

Everton set to lose Italian striker

West Ham are reportedly keen to sign the Italian striker Moise Kean from Everton. The Italian sportsite Corriere dello Sport claimed that the Hummers are hopeful of swooping in on the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at his former club Juventus.