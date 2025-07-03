David Moyes has secured his second signing of the summer window | Getty Images

Everton have moved to secure their second signing of the summer window - beating West Ham and Crystal Palace in the transfer race

Everton have moved to secure their second signing of the summer transfer window with a deal in place for striker Villareal striker Thierno Barry.

The 22-year-old scored 11 goals and provided four assists as he helped Villareal qualify for the Champions League. He has now given up the chance to play in Europe’s elite club competition in order to secure a move to Merseyside. BBC Sport reports his release clause stands at £34.5m but it appears the Toffees have managed to secure an initial fee slightly below that figure. Talks began last week with a deal now said to be all but done.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported: “Thierno Barry to Everton, here we go! Deal in place for 22 year old striker to join from Villarreal. Package worth €35m plus add-ons, new striker for David Moyes who was also wanted by more Premier League clubs. Formal steps to follow.”

He added in a second update: “Everton have prepared all documents for Thierno Barry with Villarreal, agreement confirmed. He’s the new striker for David Moyes.”

As noted by Romano, other Premier League sides held an interest in Barry. West Ham and Crystal Palace have both been named as suitors but Barry’s preference was the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The agreement will likely come as more of a blow to West Ham than it will to Palace, with Jean-Philippe Mateta in the Eagles ranks while the Hammers are seriously short of options up front.

The Toffees play the London clubs back-to-back in late September and early October, so Barry will get the chance to show the Premier League pair what he can do.

He is the second signing of the summer for the Toffees, after they completed a £12.6m deal to sign Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo after the player spent the second half of the season on loan at Goodison Park.

Barry will replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Everton, after the former Sheffield United player opted against a new contract on Merseyside and is now a free agent.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Everton departure

Calvert-Lewin could remain in the Premier League as he looks to continue his career away from Everton. He sent a message confirming his decision to leave, saying: “To Everton Football Club and the Evertonians. After nine remarkable years at this club, I've made the incredibly difficult decision – together with my family – to begin a new chapter in my career.

“This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow, and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

“I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I've worked with over the years, and to my teammates who have become lifelong friends.

“Above all, I want to speak to you, the fans. Your passion is the beating heart of this club. Whether times were good or tough, your unwavering support never faltered. Celebrating goals at Goodison Park, feeling that roar, is an experience I'll carry with me forever.”