Everton are looking to make some changes in their first summer transfer window since David Moyes returned to the club

Former Everton and Manchester City defender Richard Dunne has urged Jarrad Branthwaite to steer clear of a move to Manchester United this summer as he does not view an Old Trafford switch as any sort of upgrade.

The Toffees finished six points above United last season despite struggling for goals under Sean Dyche. The ex-Burnley man was sacked and replaced by club legend David Moyes, who made his return to Goodison Park 12 years on from his exit.

Moyes will take charge of Everton for their first campaign away from Goodison Park as they get set to play on Bramley Moore Dock at the newly-named Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Recent reports from the Daily Mail have suggested that Branthwaite will not be for sale this summer, with the defender having a valuation of around £70m. The Toffees rejected bids of £50m from United last summer and Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the player.

Richard Dunne urges Branthwaite to stick with Everton

Dunne, speaking exclusively to William Hill for Liverpool World, said that Branthwaite is better remaining at Everton as there are no defenders at Old Trafford who could help the Toffees centre back improve.

He said: “I don't see Manchester United being a massive upgrade for Jarrad Branthwaite at the moment. If he was to go into a Man Utd team alongside Nemanja Vidic or Rio Ferdinand, where he can learn his trade from a really top player, that would be different.

“But I don't see that there right now. Staying at Everton and learning his trade there, continuing to progress, for a side that are constantly challenging for the top six or seven… a lot will come down to Jarrad and his individual performances. He'll get the recognition he deserves from that.”

Richard Dunne gives verdict on David Moyes

Dunne also backed Moyes to lead Everton forward and believes they would have been pushing for European football had he spent the entire season at Goodison Park.

Dunne added: “David Moyes is the right man. You look at how far West Ham have fallen off since he left, it shows you what he's all about and what he can achieve at a club. Certainly, over the next three or four years, he's a man that can push Everton back into a place where they're constantly challenging.

“Whether he's the one that can go on and take them into the Champions League and take them to challenging for the Premier League, I don't know. But the phase that Everton are in now, moving into a new stadium, I don't think they could be in any better hands than Moyes. Fingers crossed, he gets a few quid to spend in the summer and they can invest.

“If Everton had started last season the way they finished it, they would have been right up there in the top four or five. So there's a lot to be positive about for Everton fans and hopefully they can achieve things over the next few years.”