Bad misses and limited technique - but this £34m striker could still be ideal for Everton

Everton are starting to ramp up their transfer business after a relatively-quiet June

David Moyes is beginning to ramp his transfer business at Everton as the Scotsman looks to get the Toffees back challenging at the right end of the Premier League.

The Toffees have confirmed the permanent signing of Carlos Alcaraz while a move for Villareal striker Thierno Barry has been agreed as the Blues look to put the finishing touches on the deal.

The club have also secured some big contracts in recent days. Jarrad Branthwaite signed a new five-year deal with the club and said: "I'm over the moon. It's been something we've been talking about since the end of the season and to get it signed now is something I'm really excited about.

"The trust the club's put in me and how many games I've played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player."

That was followed by Michael Keane, who penned a one-year extension. He said: “I love Everton and have been massively proud to play for this club since the day I joined so I’m delighted to extend my stay here. The manager wants a competitive squad and I still feel I have a lot to give to Everton.”

Everton closing in on deal for Nicolás Tagliafico

As Everton lock down Keane and Branthwaite, they are also closing in on a move for defender Nicolás Tagliafico. That is according to a report from Fichajes, who claim the 2022 World Cup winner is progressing in talks with Everton and “and it is not ruled out that a deal could be finalized in the coming days, provided that no more compelling offers emerge from other destinations in the English league.”

Tagliafico has left Lyon following the end of his contract with the French club and is free to agree a move to any interested clubs. He is 32-years-old but can provide experience and leadership to the Toffees ranks and it is a move that could prove a shrewd one from Moyes.

Tagliafico has never played in the Premier League, starting his career in his native Argentina before moving to Ajax in 2018. He spent four years in the Netherlands before making the switch to Lyon.

Everton linked with shock Conor Gallagher move

In more surprising news, Everton and Wolves have both shown interest in former Chelsea man Conor Gallagher. That is also according to Fichajes, who claim the Premier League pair could be willing to pay the £43m to sign him from Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club open to a sale.

The report notes how Gallagher’s role has diminished recently after he made 47 appearances in his first season in Spain, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Álex Baena has signed for the Madrid club while Johnny Cardoso is poised to join also, in two additions that could push Gallagher down the midfield pecking order.

He only left Stamford Bridge last campaign but a Premier League return could be on the cards, if any clubs are willing to stump up the relevant cash.