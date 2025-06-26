David Moyes is out to bolster his attack this summer | Getty Images

Everton have opened talks with one of their summer targets as their business ramps up

Everton will be hoping to challenge in the top half of the Premier League next season as David Moyes looks to put his own stamp on the squad over the summer.

The Toffees were revitalised by the return of the Scotsman midway through last season as they enjoyed a major upturn in form which allowed them to enjoy their final months at Goodison Park without the worry of relegation.

Everton will head into the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Bramley Moore Dock from the 2025-26 campaign and will be looking to build a squad capable of challenging in the top half rather than fighting relegation.

A number of contract decisions have already been made while a move for a right-back has moved forward in recent days with a verbal agreement with Fulham ace Kenny Tete. The London club have made their own offer as they are keen to keep the defender at Craven Cottage.

Everton open talks with Villareal for Thierno Barry

According to ESPN, Everton have opened talks with La Liga side Villareal to sign striker Thierno Barry. The forward is also a target for Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Discussions have started with the goal to sign Barry and a £34m offer could be on the way as Everton have not ruled out paying the striker’s release clause which stands at €40m (£34m).

The 22-year-old scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 35 La Liga games last season having joined the Spanish club on a five-year deal from Basel for around £11.5m 12 months ago. He represented France at the UEFA Euro Under-21 Championships and came off the bench as Germany beat his nation 3-0 in the semi-final on Wednesday evening.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin poised to move on, Everton need to add goals to their attack. Barry netted 14 times in 38 league games for Basel in 2023-24 while in the previous campaign he scored 20 times in 31 outings for Belgian club Beveren.

David Moyes has already outlined Everton challenge for next season

Moyes won the Europa Conference League at West Ham and speaking in April insisted that making a push for European football should be Everton’s “challenger” for next season.

He said: "It was amazing for the club and it transformed West Ham. European tours for the supporters, the money that was getting brought in from the home games and we got to the semi-final of the Europa League.

"I don't really see why we should not attempt to do that here at Everton. That has to be the challenge."

He continued: "We are seeing the odd team now maybe having a go such as Bournemouth and Fulham, while Brentford have tried to show over the years that they can get close to it.

"I don't see why we shouldn't try to get ourselves into that group. If we keep playing the way we have been doing, get results, then we will give ourselves every chance."