Everton are still embroiled in a releation battle and the January window is looking increasingly important for Frank Lampard, as a signing or two could be the difference between staying up, or facing the drop.

However, it seems that the club may need to sell before buying players due to their current financial situation. Here’s a round-up of all the latest transfer reports.

Danny Ings to Everton?

Everton had enquired about signing Aston Villa striker Danny Ings on a loan deal earlier in the month, but Villa responded by saying he would only be allowed to leave on a permanent deal.

At least £20m is being reported if Everton want to secure a deal for the former Liverpool forward.

Ings has become the second-choice striker behind Ollie Watkins since Unai Emery’s arrival at Villa, and has a wealth of Premier League experience. He has scored 68 Premier League goals in 187 appearances across three different clubs.

Everton could sell up to five players to raise funds

According to the Daily Mail, Everton could look to offload five players to raise funds to revamp their squad amid their Premier League struggles. Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are all listed as potentially leaving the club.

Lampard said this in relation to transfers last week: “We have a budget to spend, but as I mentioned, we may look at loans as well ... We have to look at what we can bring in, a player to impact us now, because that is what we want and need.”

Everton have £17m bid rejected for Ligue 1 winger

Everton have reportedly had a £17m bid rejected for Lorient winger Dango Ouattara, who has five goals and five assists in 16 Ligue 1 games so far this season, according to Football Insider.

They face stiff competition from the likes of Bournemouth, who are said to be in pole position and are likely to respond with an improved offer.

Everton battling it out with Bournemouth for Villarreal forward?

In other news, the Toffees are a number of clubs interested in signing Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma on loan, but the Athletic are reporting that Bournemouth are closing in on a six-month loan with a view to buy.

Danjuma made the Champions League squad of the season last year, and has 22 goals in 51 games for Villarreal and scored 17 in 52 games for Bournemouth as well.

Everton linked with experienced Brazilian defender

At the other end of the pitch, Everton have also been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid defender Felipe, but the club would have to sell before making any purchases due to their financial situation.

The 33-year-old has a wealth of experience, but he has only played 270 minutes so far this season and could be available in January or the summer, with his deal is set to expire at the end of the season. However, Wolves are said to be leading the race for the experienced defender.