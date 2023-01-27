Everton may have missed out on Arnaut Danjuma, but there’s still business to be done at Goodison Park with a new manager set to be named.

With just four days left in the January transfer window, there’s still time for Everton to finalise moves ahead of a crucial second half of the season. Anthony Gordon’s proposed move to Newcastle United is still top of the agenda and could fund a late spending spree.

The 21-year-old had missed training for three days in a row at Finch Farm due to his insistence to push for a move. However, he has reportedly been seen at training today. Gordon still wishes to leave Everton and talks to continue.

Still interested are Newcastle, as negotiations are said to be ongoing and the move has been held up by Everton’s focus on appointing a new manager – which looks set to be Sean Dyche.

Another issue is the fee; Everton value the player nearer to £60m, which Newcastle are refusing to pay. But their interest is still strong and they could try to negotiate a fee closer to £50m.

Amadou Onana

In other news, multiple reports from Belgium revealed that Amadou Onana has rejected approaches from Chelsea, with the London club keen to add to their midfield with more young talent.

His preference is stay and fight relegation having only joined in the summer for a fee of £35m. The Blues had him pegged as an Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo alternative, and could still revisit the move in the summer if Everton are relegated.

Marko Arnautovic

Outside of those two stories, the only other links seem to revolve around another move for former Premier League forward Marko Arnautovic, according to the Telegraph’s Sam Wallace. The Bologna forward has been in good form this season and could be an alternative to Arnaut Danjuma, who opted for a move to Tottenham over Everton.