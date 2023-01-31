Everton have put paid to reports they are in ‘advanced discussions’ to sign Andre Ayew.
L’Équipe claims that the former Swansea City and West Ham United forward could return to the Premier League.
Ayew’s deal at Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Sadd was terminated by mutual consent earlier this month. The Ghana international scored 21 goals in 39 appearances in total.
With Everton in need of attacking reinforcements, it’s reported that Ayew could make a move to Goodison Park.
However, Sky Sports reports that the Toffees are not interested in the 33-year-old.