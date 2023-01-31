Everton transfer news with former West Ham and Swansea City striker Andre Ayew linked with a move on January transfer deadlien day.

Everton have put paid to reports they are in ‘advanced discussions’ to sign Andre Ayew.

L’Équipe claims that the former Swansea City and West Ham United forward could return to the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ayew’s deal at Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Sadd was terminated by mutual consent earlier this month. The Ghana international scored 21 goals in 39 appearances in total.

With Everton in need of attacking reinforcements, it’s reported that Ayew could make a move to Goodison Park.