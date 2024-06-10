Everton transfer 'target' may be offloaded but it might not be good news
Newcastle United could be forced to sell Everton-linked winger Yankuba Minteh, reports suggests.
The Magpies have to sell players to raise funds and meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules and to help raise cash for their own recruitment plans.
Minteh only signed for Newcastle from Odense for £6.5 million last summer and spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Feyenoord. He recorded 10 goals and five assists in 27 appearances for the Rotterdam club, who claimed the KNBV Cup.
The Telegraph suggests that Newcastle would preferably like to keep Minteh but they feel it is 'best interests of both the player and the club to at least listen to offers'. A £40 million price tag has been suggested although Football Insider suggests the Magpies would accept a £25 million bid.
And that could be a potential blow to Everton's plans. It has been reported that the Toffees are keen to sign the Gambia international on loan for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. Sean Dyche will again have to operate on a tight budget given the precarious financial situation at Goodison Park, with free agents and loans expected to be a prominent part of their plans.
Everton are likely to bolster their wide options in the transfer market. As things stand, Dwight McNeil is the only senior option in the squad after the departures of loanees Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma. The Blues are keen for Harrison to return and revealed they were expected to hold talks with Leeds United over his future.
