Who David Moyes could dump as Everton increase offer for Tomas Soucek

Tomas Soucek has been a key figure for West Ham United since his move from Slavia Prague in 2020. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Everton are expected to bid again for Tomas Soucek but who will the Czech international force out of the team?

Everton have made decent strides in the transfer market over the closing weeks with David Moyes strengthening the forward line and creativity.

The ‘perfect’ acquisition of Jack Grealish is a real coup as is the arrival of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, two players who couldn’t quite nail down game time at Champions League clubs, but who could help the Toffees to climb the table and get back into European competition after too long an absence. With Tyler Dibling also announced, it would appear that Moyes is now targeting the midfield given the players who have been recently linked.

Everton set to up bid for Tomas Soucek

According to former Sky Sports reporter Pete O’Rourke writing for Football Insider, Moyes is looking to be reunited with a key player from his time at West Ham United and their success in the Europa Conference League: “Everton are submitting an improved bid to sign West Ham star Tomas Soucek, sources have told Football Insider. The Merseysiders are in talks to sign the 30-year-old Czech Republic international, but have so far been unable to agree a fee with the East London club.

“West Ham value Soucek at £19million, and the player has made it clear he is keen to join Everton and be reunited with former manager David Moyes. Everton’s new offer is going in as they work on securing a deal by next Monday’s transfer cut-off. West Ham rejected an initial offer from Everton as they are reluctant to weaken their midfield, but there is a feeling that an improved offer could be accepted. His contract with the Irons is set to run until 2027, and this may be their last change to raise significant funds from his sale.”

It is a lot of money for a 30-year old, especially when Rangers’ disgruntled Belgium international Nicolas Raskin could be signed for less and, at 24, he would have a sell-on value and the potential to improve. As a regular starter for his country, playing in the SPFL shouldn’t dissuade Moyes from looking north of the border.

Who could be dropped if Everton sign Soucek?

If Everton do sign Soucek, it will mean that someone in midfield has to miss out. Previously, the towering Czech international used to play higher up the pitch to make better use of his finishing ability and physical presence in the box, however, latterly and under Moyes, he played in a deeper role. One complaint from Hammers fans is that a player who was never blessed with pace has lost even more, but there is no doubting his quality in terms of technical ability and usefulness in either box.

The most likely, despite a positive start to the season and with Everton’s midfield having a nice balance to it is Tim Iroegbunum. The 22-year old England youth international is finally showing the potential that he always had to be a good player and his partnership with Idrissa Gueye is one that sees both players complement each other. Iroegbunum is also athletic and capable of covering most of the pitch and his partner, a quality that Soucek probably doesn’t have any more.