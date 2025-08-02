How much each Premier League club has spent on new signings so far this window.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have welcomed their fourth signing of the summer transfer window to the club after agreeing a deal for the signature of defender Adam Aznou.

The young left-back makes the move to the Premier League from Bayern Munich. He spent the second half of last season on loan with Real Valladolid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With four new names added to the roster, Everton aren’t looking at slowing down yet, with ‘work still ongoing’ to add further reinforcements to his squad. The Liverpool ECHO has reported that ‘five or six’ additional new signings are expected to be done before the summer transfer window closes.

As Everton continue to navigate this busy window, we’ve taken a look at who they’ve brought in so far, and where their current business puts them in the table of most cash spent in the Premier League this summer.

Who have Everton signed so far this transfer window?

Charly Alcaraz: There was a lot of speculation surrounding Charly Alcaraz’s future and whether he would pursue a permanent move to Everton following his loan deal. The Toffees kickstarted their summer business by triggering the option in the Argentinian’s terms, meaning he would join the club on a permanent basis once his loan spell officially ended.

Thierno Barry: Despite having a reported £34.5 million release clause in his Villarreal contract, Everton were able to haggle a lower sum to haggle a deal for Thierno Barry. Following the departure of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Blues have been on the market for a new centre-forward to lead their line and deliver confidence in attack. Barry scored 19 goals in all competitions for Villarreal last season and fans will hope to see more of the same once he gets started in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Travers: Republic of Ireland international Mark Travers joins the goalkeeper ranks at Everton following his move from Premier League rivals Bournemouth. Having been sent on loan four times from the Cherries before his departure, Travers has described his move to the Toffees as a ‘fresh start’ in his career.

Adam Aznou: Everton’s latest signing is exciting left-back Adam Aznou. The 19-year-old Morocco international joins the club from Bayern Munich. Admitting left-backs are ‘not easy to get’, Moyes has described his newest recruit as ‘a young talented player with a lot of potential’.

How much has each Premier League club spent so far this transfer window?

Here’s a breakdown of how much each Premier League club has spent so far this summer window, according to figures provided by Transfermarkt.

Fulham - £436,000

Crystal Palace - £2 million

Aston Villa - £6.1 million

Bournemouth - £36.9 million

Brentford - £48.7 million

Everton - £51.1 million

Newcastle United - £53.5 million

West Ham - £54 million

Wolves - £58 million

Nottingham Forest - £63.6 million

Burnley - £64.5 million

Brighton and Hove Albion - £69.7 million

Leeds United - £74.4 million

Tottenham Hotspur - £122 million

Sunderland - £123 million

Manchester United - £133 million

Manchester City - £154 million

Arsenal - £195 million

Chelsea - £205.4 million

Liverpool - £269 million