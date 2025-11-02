Everton are likely to be in the market for further quality signings in January | Getty Images

Everton are expected to be busy in the January transfer window as the Friedkin Group continue to strive for improvement

Everton are preparing for their third transfer window under the Friedkin Group and are once again expected to be targeting plenty of reinforcements to help aid David Moyes in his rebuild at the club.

The Toffees signed nine players at a net cost of £97m during the most recent window (based on initial fees), their highest net outlay in a summer transfer window and more than they had spent over the previous seven seasons combined, yet their most talked about signing of the window actually came on loan when they convinced one-time £100m footballer Jack Grealish to swap a place on the Manchester City bench for a leading role at the Hill Dickinson stadium.

But who can we expect Everton to bring in during the winter window? Here we take a look at every player linked with the Blues so far.

Everton are interested in 17-goal gem and former Thierno Barry teammate

Everton splashed out £27.5m on Villarreal forward Thierno Barry but could still be in the market for another attacker after seeing little from the former France Under-21 international. Between them Barry and current first choice Beto have managed just one league goal all season, which has contributed to the club’s recent dip in form.

Artem Dovbyk, a one-time La Liga Golden Boot winner, is thought to be a potential target. The former Girona marksman joined AS Roma in 2023 and scored 17 across all competitions in his first season. However, he’s struggled for regular starts under Gian Piero Gasperini so far this term.

Similarly, Barry’s former teammate Etta Eyong, who recently left Villarreal to complete a move to Levante, is also considered a potential target.

Everton target former Arsenal man and Tottenham Hotspur outcast

Everton are also thought to be in the market for more quality in midfield. One name that keeps popping up at the moment is Yves Bissouma. The Mali international, who started in Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League final win against Manchester United, hasn’t played once for the club since Thomas Frank’s appointment and is entering the final year of his contract. A late swoop was mooted by Football Insider over the summer and it could potentially be something David Moyes revisits in the coming months as he looks to add more grit to his midfield.

Ainsley Maitland‑Niles, according to talkSPORT, is also on the club’s radar. The former Arsenal man, who has been capped five times for England, is currently playing for Lyon in France. He’s 28-year-old and has proven throughout his career he can play numerous positions such as right-back, left-back and central midfield.