Everton confirmed their latest summer signing in the form of Adam Aznou earlier this week after securing his transfer from Bayern Munich.

The Toffees are gradually adding new talent to their ranks as they prepare for the start of the new Premier League season. There’s still plenty of time left for them to finalise further signings, so as the Toffees navigate the remaining weeks of the window, we’ve taken a look back at the players Everton signed for the 2015/16 season and where they are now.

Where Everton’s 2015/16 signings are now

Oumar Niasse: Niasse joined the Toffees during the 2016 winter window for around £13.5 million but it was far from the debut season he’d had in mind. Just six months after the forward’s arrival, ex-manager Ronald Koeman told Niasse he needed to find a new club. After a tough tenure at Goodison Park, including two loan moves away and being told to train with the U23s without a locker, Niasse was eventually released following the expiration of his contract in 2020. The former Senegal international signed for four clubs after Everton, including Morecambe and Macclesfield, before his retirement in 2024.

Ramiro Funes Mori: The Argentinian joined Everton in 2015 from River Plate and immediately became a regular for the team. However, towards the end of his time with the club, injuries affected him massively and he missed almost the entire 2017/18 season with a knee issue. Funes Mori left to join Villarreal in 2018 and has since played for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cruz Azul in Mexico and then moved back to River Plate in 2023. Earlier this year the 34-year-old signed for Estudiantes following limited playing opportunities.

Aaron Lennon: Everton signed Lennon from Tottenham Hotspur following a successful loan spell. He has opened up on the struggles he faced after receiving care for a ‘stress-related illness’ in 2017. The winger left Everton to join Burnley in 2018 but struggled to establish himself in a regular role. Lennon left upon the expiration of his contract, joined Turkish side Kayserispor and returned to Burnley the following year for a short spell. Lennon retired in 2022.

Shani Tarashaj: Tarashaj arrived at Everton from Grasshopper Club Zurich with a lot of promise but failed to make his desired impact on the team. Without making a single senior appearance for the Toffees, he eventually left the club in 2020 after two-year loan with FC Emmen ended prematurely. Tarashaj announced his retirement at just 27 years of age due to ongoing injury issues.

Gerard Deulofeu, Mason Holgate and other 2015/16 Everton signings

Gerard Deulofeu: Deulofeu became a fan favourite after he joined the club from Barcelona in 2015. Everton paid a reported £4.2 million for him following his loan spell. The former Spain international provided eight goals and 17 assists during his time with the Toffees. He moved back to Barcelona in 2017, following by transfers to Watford and Udinese. Deulofeu left the latter earlier this year by mutual consent following ongoing knee problems. He currently remains a free agent.

Mason Holgate: Holgate was on Everton’s books for ten years before his eventual departure this summer. The defender joined the ranks in 2015 from Barnsley and made a total of 150 appearances in blue across his tenure. After being sent on loan three times in the space of 12 months, Holgate eventually left Everton as a free agent in June and has since signed for Al-Gharafa in Qatar.

Leandro Rodríguez: Similar to Funes Mori, Rodríguez signed for Everton from River Plate in 2015. However, unlike his teammate, the Uruguayan managed just one senior appearance throughout his time on Merseyside. After leaving Everton to join Danubio in Uruguay, Rodríguez has played for seven different clubs, mostly on home soil. He recently joined Salus FC this year as a free agent.

Tom Cleverley: Everton was Cleverley’s penultimate team before his retirement in 2023. He joined the Blues after being released from Manchester United and spent less than two years at the club before re-signing for Watford. Cleverley became the manager of the Hornets last year but was sacked in May 2025. He has since taken on the role as Plymouth Argyle boss.

