Everton have a lot of work to do this summer and these are six options for David Moyes to strengthen his squad.

Everton’s summer rebuild hasn’t quite gone according to plan for David Moyes with only one new signing arriving to start the new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

With Thierno Barry being announced, the Toffees boss needs to add to those who have signed new contracts and to Carlos Alcaraz who has turned his loan deal into a permanent stay on Merseyside. One of the biggest signings so far has been Jarrad Branthwaite extending his contract and giving his manager one less thing to worry about.

David Moyes gives Everton transfer update

News that Jordan Pickford could also sign a new deal will be music to Moyes’ ears, however, this won’t solve a problem that now has a clock ticking on it. After seeing over 10 players leave at the end of last season, there is a lot of work to be done before the window shuts with the Everton manager far from happy, according to BBC Sport.

"Well, we've signed three, so if you take that off, we're still in the need of maybe five or six players," he said. "That's what we have to try and do. I've never had one of these times. In the past I have had to sign a lot of players, but I've never had to do so many in one window. We're trying really hard behind the scenes to get things done,"

"We have made an offer," said Moyes about the possible move for Bayern Munich’s Adam Aznou, a left-back who would provide cover for Vitaliy Mykolenko and maybe even see a position shift for the Ukrainian international. Whether it's accepted and whether it's all done... but he's a young player. It's someone we see as having a good future and good potential."

Six players Everton could sign without breaking the bank

With a tight budget and a lot of work still to be done, this is who Everton could bring in over the remain weeks of the transfer window.

Moyes is clearly after a new right-back and Georgios Vagiannidis, 23, of Panithanaikos would be the perfect fit given his defensive qualities, energy and aggression. A red card against Rangers in Champions League qualification was silly, but he had been the best player on the pitch up until a lapse in concentration saw him concede a foul on the half-way line.

With Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, the centre-half department is in relatively decent condition, but with no sign of him being offered a new contract at Old Trafford, Harry Maguire – who has just one year left on his current deal and has been linked before– could be the perfect experienced option to provide competition and wouldn’t break the bank either.

In midfield, finding a replacement for Idrissa Gueye is the priority and there are few better value for money options in Europe that Rangers’ defensive midfielder Nicolas Raskin. Now a regular for Belgium, the 24-year old might not be the tallest, but is strong in the air, a threat at set-pieces and something of a throwback in that his style of play is similar to Roy Keane.

He isn’t the sort of defensive midfielder to just sit in front of the defence and not help to build play. A fee of around £20m should be enough and his performances in Old Firm derbies, Europe and for Belgium make playing in the SPFL almost irrelevant in terms of judging his ability.

One area in particular where Everton need a lot of help is on the wings and a link to £42m rated Malick Fofana is an encouraging one. Lyon’s financial state could make them easy to deal with and the Belgium international might see Everton as the perfect step to showcase his talents if Moyes can get in first before the string of Champions League clubs eyeing his signature.

As with Fofana, Moyes could land a first-team ready in Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa who also has the potential to be developed and sold for more money. Everton could give Ramsey the sort of platform needed to play consistently and really show what he can do in the Premier League on a week to week basis rather than just in cameo appearances.

In Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad, Everton have identified a player who can cause opposition defences problems, create chances, but also work hard out of possession. With wingers in short supply, having Kubo on one side and Fofana on the other, Everton fans could be in for a treat if Moyes can pull it off.

As with Raskin, with Everton shopping on a budget, going back to Scotland and Rangers for another forward could save a fortune. Hamza Igamane was one of the most prolific players in the Europa League last season and tormented defences from the top leagues in England, France and Spain. For £15m, the Morocco international would be a bargain and could be worth several times this in the not-so-distant future.