Winger options for 'desperate' David Moyes as Everton feel transfer deadline heat

David Moyes, Head Coach of Everton looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Everton and AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

David Moyes has been open about Everton’s struggles in the transfer market this summer but where should he prioritise?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes is the right man to have in charge during a crisis, there is a reason why Everton returned for the veteran boss and why team’s inevitably struggle once he leaves.

Everton aren’t quite at that stage yet, but there are early concerns given how pre-season went and how many players are still needed to make them more competitive and to replace players who left at the end of last season. The biggest reason why it isn’t quite time to panic just yet is because the new arrivals are good enough to make a difference. Moyes is fully aware of what the club’s priorities are, but it isn’t making signing them any easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Moyes knows that Everton need more depth and quality

Moyes is far from happy with what business he has done so far with more attacking players at the top of his shopping list as he revealed after the opening day defeat to Leeds United: “The attacking players, we are desperate to get more quality. But let's be fair, it's something I think I've been saying for a while that I'm having to try and find ways of getting that better.”

Moyes now has a couple of options at No.9 and a move for Jamie Vardy could give him the sort of depth he needs without breaking the bank. It is a similar story with attacking midfielders too. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish and Charley Alcaraz are all good technicians who can look after the ball and play front-foot football, however, there is one area that needs to be addressed.

Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye are predominantly left-wingers with Grealish more of a free spirit in terms of when he does his best stuff. Pep Guardiola made him more disciplined, but at Aston Villa, playing as a 10 with the freedom to drop into midfield, he was one of the Premier League’s best creators and most dangerous attackers. The spine from front to back looks in relatively good shape, out wide there is work to be done though.

Who should Everton target to solve winger problem?

Malick Fofana would offer star quality on the left or right-hand side of the attack and would cost around £50m. Not only is he capable of getting bums off seats and exciting fans, but the 20-year old is showing signs that he can get numbers. Several teams have been linked with a move for the Belgium international who is keen to move to the Premier League with the absence of Champions League football probably the hardest bridge for Moyes to cross in terms of negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been linked with Ben Doak earlier in the transfer window, the Scottish international has just been announced as Bournemouth’s newest recruit. The Cherries now have an embarrassing selection of players capable of operating in wide areas compared to Everton and one of either Marcus Tavernier or Justin Kluivert would be an upgrade on what Moyes currently has at his disposal. As would Antoine Semenyo, but after his opening day double against Liverpool, his sights will also be on Champions League football.

Getting players over the line has been anise for Moyes all summer, but one way or another he has to find a way.