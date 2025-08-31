David Moyes looks set to be without Jarrad Branthwaite on Monday. | Getty Images

Everton have had a good transfer window but what else do they need to do to make it a brilliant one?

David Moyes will be a lot happier now than he was a few weeks ago with his Everton squad finally starting to resemble something that could challenge higher than mid-table.

The starting XI is looking stronger by the week and the Toffees boss doesn’t have a long list of players who he will want to get rid of either. Nathan Patterson has been linked with a move to La Liga and Youssef Chermiti to Rangers, but other than that, it might be a quiet few days for Moyes in terms of negotiating exits.

Where does Everton need to strengthen before the window shuts?

What he will need is reinforcements in midfield given some of the players who left at the end of last season. Matt O’Riley was an early target and Tomas Soucek has also been the subject of a bid, the team would look even stronger if Lucas Paqueta also of West Ham was signed. With a new stadium, an encouraging start to the season in terms of performances, and some good players being linked, there is a lot to look forward to.

Moyes looked concerned only a few weeks ago but can be confident that just a couple of additions would see the window branded a resounding success. Midfield is a key area of the park to help build the sort of base that allows players like Grealish to do his best work in the final third. The manager is confident, but doesn’t want to get hopes up too high: "We could make more signings but I don't want to raise all the expectations all the time. Whether we get anything over the line by Monday night, I couldn't be sure of that yet."

What has Moyes said about a potential Everton exit?

Other than Patterson and Chermiti to get game time, one other player who could leave is Harrison Armstrong, but an impressive display against Mansfield Town has seen Moyes rethink his plans: "You have to remember in January we've got the Africa Cup of Nations, and we'll lose players to that, so we've got that in our thought process. So, from that point of view we're looking at Harrison to see if we can give him more game time now and keep him with us, so that's something we're looking at. But we were really pleased with how he played. He's coming on and he's looking a very good future Everton player."

Moyes is right to hold back before letting Armstrong leave especially if there are no more acquisitions in midfield. It looks like if Everton had been able to strengthen that the teenage playmaker would be allowed to go and get game time, especially after a successful loan spell last season. If no new faces arrive, it is win-win. It might “only” have been Mansfied, but Amstrong was very impressive with his two assists and is clearly capable of handling himself physically in senior football.