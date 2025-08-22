Probably thinks he deserves to stay in the Premier League, and deservedly so, but still worth a shout. Fond of the North West given his previous ties to Preston North End.

David Moyes needs more quality wingers in his Everton squad, could one of the Europa League’s best from last season be an affordable option?

David Moyes has been frustrated this summer by Everton’s inability to get transfers over the line and give him the options and depth that he needs to reach the heights of his previous tenure.

A regular competitor for European places, the Toffees boss has shown that he is the right man for the job, however, he isn’t a miracle worker and lofty aspirations are just pipe dreams with the smallest squad in the Premier League. The recent arrival of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and the blockbuster signing of Jack Grealish will make a difference, but as seen against Leeds Utd, there needs to be more outside of the starting XI.

Where does David Moyes need to strengthen for Everton?

One area in particular that is weak is on the wing with Moyes only really having two options for the left-hand side and no out and out right winger on the other side. Plenty of players have been linked, as yet though, the lack of European football and belief in a new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium have made it a difficult sell. Finding a club who wants to sell and a player who wants to move isn’t easy, or is it?

Czech Republic international Vaclav Cerny has two years left on his contract at Wolfsburg with the Bundesliga outfit looking to cash in on the 27-year old, according to Kicker. The left-footed right winger scored in their opening fixture of the campaign – a 9-0 DFB Cup round one win, but it could be his last for the club given the uncertainty about his future which was compounded when Andreas Skov Olsen signed for over £12m last summer.

Cerny struggled with injuries and a dip in form when he first signed for Wolfsburg, either side of this he proved what he is capable of though as he contributed 21 goals and 22 assists in 95 appearances for Twente in the Eredivisie and 18 goals and 9 assists in 52 games for Rangers on loan last season. What stood out during his time in Glasgow was his performances in the Europa League where he was close to the top goalscorers and assist makers for the tournament despite the SPFL side crashing out in the last 16.

How much would Cerny cost Everton?

In terms of style of play, think Arjen Robben. You know what he is going to do, and yet the 26-times capped Czech consistently manages to cut inside onto his left foot and find the back of the net. With the likes of Grealish or Dewsbury-Hall to link with, Cerny is the perfect foil to add an end product to those that can find a pass. Everton have had too many good wingers who have been hard working or industrious, but now they need one or two with an end product.

The bonus, is that Wolfsburg aren’t looking for budget breaking amounts of money to sign Cerny. As per various reports and when Rangers were linked with a permanent move, anything close to £8m and the sort of fee that they paid for his services in 2023. As an experienced international with time spent in Germany, the Netherlands and Scotland, there would be little risk attached to such a deal and wages wouldn’t be an issue either.

What signing Cerny would also do, is buy time for Moyes to solve his transfer priorities, whoever that might be, knowing that he has a player with proven quality on the big stage and at the sort of level that he wants to take Everton to.