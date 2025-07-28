Probably thinks he deserves to stay in the Premier League, and deservedly so, but still worth a shout. Fond of the North West given his previous ties to Preston North End.

Everton need to sign more players or they could risk losing stars like Jordan Pickford.

Everton are a club in transition with the only stability being that David Moyes is as low risk a manager as the club can have in charge.

A move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium is a move into the unknown given the power that Goodison Park had in terms of getting the team over the line and the loss of Dan Purdy and Kevin Thelwell from the recruitment team has also seen change behind the scenes. The last thing the manager needs is upheaval in the squad too.

Stability will be brought from Jarrad Branthwaite signing a new deal with Carlos Alcaraz also extending his stay and signing a permanent contract. The arrival of Thierno Barry is a bonus, but Moyes needs more depth and more quality.

Jordan Pickford on Everton recruitment

One player who Moyes can depend upon is Jordan Pickford who is also supposed to be close to agreeing a new, long-term extension to see out his peak years with Everton, with the England No.1 echoing the Toffees boss’ comments about the need for reinforcements. If reinforcements aren’t made though, who could blame Pickford for looking elsewhere?

“I think the manager and the staff and the recruitment team will be working tirelessly to get players in. We need it,” Pickford told the Liverpool Echo.

“We need a competitive squad and we need to push as a whole. We need to be working but at this particular moment in time we are what we are. As a squad we need to work hard and push each other on the training pitch, which we’ll do. I think it’s fair enough. You’ve got to have competition throughout your squad, you’ve got to have people fighting for their positions each and every day on the training pitch and performances will tell on matchday.”

Could Everton risk losing Pickford?

Pickford is right, there are several areas in the squad that need to be addressed with the departures leaving an imbalance in every department. There is only one senior left-back, which is why a bid for Adam Aznou of Bayern Munich has been made, and there are no left-wingers either. Malick Fofana of Lyon has been mentioned for around £42m and Takefusa Kubo at Real Sociedad could be signed too as Moyes looks to stretch his budget as far as possible.

A club with Everton’s ambitions shouldn’t have their manager needing to play players out of position because they aren’t enough options to rely on. Already in pre-season, Moyes hasn’t been able to rotate properly and that is with just a few injuries to players in the first-team.

Then, there is the issue of bringing in players who Moyes wants for how he plays, his philosophy and the system he intends to use. Everton have been linked with a host of right-backs which suggests that Nathan Patterson isn’t fancied for a variety of reasons.

There is still plenty of time, however, the clock is ticking and the closer to the window that Everton get, the more desperate they will be come which could lead to mistakes with recruitment. Shopping on a budget, this is the last thing they need.