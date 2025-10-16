Jack Grealish of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton fans have taken an instant shine to Jack Grealish but is a replacement already being lined up?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton’s recruitment in the summer saw David Moyes sign a mix of established professionals and exciting young talents who it is hoped will bring sustained success to the Hill Dickinson stadium.

When it was first reported, the deal to sign Jack Grealish seemed like a fantasy in terms of finances and yet the Man City loanee has been one of the on-form players in the Premier League this season. An England recall hasn’t been ruled out if he continues to be as consistent and contribute at the sharp end of the pitch. Never fall in love with a loan player though with the £50m option to buy clause still one that the Toffees might not take up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton consider contract offer for Julian Brandt

One indication of this has been how quickly Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has settled into the no.10 role with Everton eyeing a Bosman swoop for a Bundesliga star with 48 caps for Germany.

According to SportsBoom, Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt is on Moyes’ radar to add depth to the forward line and, potentially replace the experience of Grealish at the end of the season.

“Everton are hoping to snap on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt in a bargain deal next summer,” the report claims.

“Experienced Germany international Brandt is out of contract in July next year, and our sources have learnt the Toffees have already made enquiries about acquiring his services. Brandt’s current deal has less than eight months to run, having signed a contract extension to his original five-year deal when he joined the club. That extension in April 2023 took Brandt’s contract up until the 1st of July, with currently no new deal offered by the Bundesliga outfit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Would Brandt be a better value than Grealish?

With 116 goal contributions in 274 appearances for Dortmund and 94 in 215 for Bayer Leverkusen, Brandt is a proven quantity in terms of ability and end product. Normally, he would be the sort of player who would command a similar £50m fee that is in the Grealish contract, but on a Bosman, the 29-year old could be a bargain.

His ball carrying skills are also similar to Grealish and there are more than a few indications as to why Everton would target the German to step into the former Aston Villa skipper’s shoes.

Moyes has the core of a good squad and the perfect mix of experience and youth. Adding a player who will bring numbers could be the difference between losing and drawing and drawing and winning, the sort of difference that turns mid-table into the European places.

If Everton want to climb the Premier League table, Brandt is the type of player that they need to sign because he is the type of player who wouldn’t look out of place in any of the title contenders in the division.