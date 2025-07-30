25/1

Everton have focused on quality not quantity so far but David Moyes needs more players before the transfer window shuts.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton might not have been busy so far in the transfer window, however, David Moyes can be happy with the work that he has done so far.

The Toffees boss needs quantity and has demanded more signings with Adam Aznou’s arrival providing backup for Vitality Mykolenko or the option for the Ukraine international to move further up the park. The most exciting signing so far has been that of Thierno Barry from Villarreal with the towering striker possibly even an upgrade on the departed Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the good work done by Moyes so far has been to get key players tied up on new deals, without them the problem would be even worse. Hopes of Jordan Pickford putting pen to paper on a new deal highlights just how important a figure the manager is and how trusted he is by someone who could walk into any team in any league in the world and not look out of place.

David Moyes ‘on a mission’ to rebuild Everton squad

Bringing Moyes back is a decision that former Everton forward Landon Donovan has applauded with the USA legend speaking to the Liverpool Echo ahead of his old club’s tour of the States. Donovan didn’t just praise Moyes though, he urged the American owners to back him to the hilt: “It just feels right doesn’t it? It really does.

“In my opinion, the best way to move forward in a healthy way is to do it with someone who understands the history of the club. There’s nobody who understands that more than David Moyes. I think he will carry all of the values, all of the history, respectfully, into the new stadium and a new era. I think he’s the perfect person to do it – I really do. To be honest, it was a group of players that weren’t his. Yet, there weren’t many teams better than Everton from the moment that David Moyes came back to the club until the end of last season.

“The fact that he was able to do that with players that weren’t his signings says a lot about him. What made David so successful during his previous time at Everton was how diligent he is about getting the right players. He knows it’s not Chelsea Football Club where you can buy 38 players and hope that 15 of them work out. He cannot miss very often, and he knows that. I’m sure he’s been on a mission these last couple of months to make sure he is getting the players that he absolutely wants. I have no doubt when he does, this team will be even better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £10m bargain Moyes could land to solve forward shortage

Moyes will be doing well to get the 9/10 players that he wants, but the next best thing would be to have quality individuals who are capable of playing more than one position at a high level. Those with Champions League experience or experience in one of the top five leagues should be a priority.

If they have a favourable contract status then it is even better which is the situation that Brighton’s Abdallah Sima currently finds himself in. Having signed for the Seagulls four years ago, the 24-year old is yet to play a competitive game for them with loan spells at Stoke City, Angers, Rangers and Brest in Ligue 1 last season.

The last two were a success and with Brighton taking up an option to extend the Senegal international’s contract, he is now up for sale and free to move with an expected value of just £10m. Capable of playing anywhere along the forward line, Sima is 6ft 2inches tall and a natural finisher, he is also frighteningly quick when the ball is played into space for him to run into or when he is pressing opposition defenders.

He isn’t a natural winger, however, as a player who can play wide and still score goals or as a central striker – as he mainly played for Brest to good effect in the Champions League last season – Sima is someone who Everton should consider if the clock is ticking on the transfer window and reinforcements are needed. Norwich City are considering him, but having previously been on the radar of teams like Man Utd and Arsenal, he would be unlikely to take a step down in terms of the league that he is playing in. With the chance to prove Brighton wrong, the Hill Dickinson Stadium could be the perfect place to play his football.