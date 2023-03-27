Everton return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, April 3.

Everton have vowed to strongly contest the the allegation of financial rule breaches after they were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules state that clubs are only allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years. Everton reported combined losses of £371.8 million over a three-year period ending in 2021/22.

Everton are ‘prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission’ - as they released a firm statement on the matter after the allegation was revealed by the Premier League on Friday.

If found guilty, a range of sanctions could be issued to Everton. The possible punishments include a potential points deduction, transfer embargo, reduced playing squads, fines or being given a strict budget that they must adhere to.

In the most severe cases there is the possibility to be expelled from the league. On the pitch, Everton have given their survival hopes a boost since appointing Sean Dyche.

They are two points above the relegation places with 10 games remaining. If the Toffees survive in the Premier League, here’s what their starting XI could look like next season if the transfer rumours are to be believed...

1 . Jordan Pickford The goalkeeper signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Everton last month, committing his future to the club until 2027.

2 . Nathan Patterson With Seamus Coleman out of contract this summer, Nathan Patterson could make the right back spot his own if he can put his injury problems behind him.

3 . BERGAMO, ITALY - MARCH 04: Rodrigo Becao of Udinese Calcio gestures at the end of the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Udinese Calcio at Gewiss Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images) The Udinese defender has been linked with a move to Goodison Park since last summer, when he was valued at a reported £17m. He is under contract until 2024.

4 . James Tarkowski The centre-back joined Everton on a four-year deal last summer.