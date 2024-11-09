Everton vs West Ham team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dwight McNeil was due for a late fitness check ahead of Everton's trip to West Ham United today (3pm GMT).

The Toffees head to the London Stadium aiming to bounce back after a 1-0 loss at Southampton last time out. But McNeil has been suffering a knee issue in the build-up, having limped off in a 1-1 draw against Fulham two weeks ago. The former Burnley man played the entire 90 minutes at Southampton in the No.10 position - and per the Liverpool Echo, McNeil is doubtful to be involved at the London Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton were also due to assess Abdoulaye Doucoure and Iliman Ndiaye, although both are more positive in terms of their potential involvement against West Ham. Doucoure was absent at Southampton but returned to training on Thursday. Ndiaye, meanwhile, was forced off on the hour mark at St Mary's with a dead leg.

"He was out there today, him and Doucs," manager Sean Dyche said at his pre-match press conference earlier this week. "We'll wait until tomorrow (Friday) morning in case there was any stiffness but we are hopeful on them two."

Everton will definitely be without James Garner (back), Tim Iroegbunam, Youssef Chermiti (both foot) and Armando Broja (Achilles) while Seamus Coleman has sustained a minor hamstring complaint.

Meanwhile, Everton under-21s were held to a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in the Premier League Cup last night. Harrison Armstrong was not involved, which suggests the 17-year-old midfielder will be on the bench for a 10th Premier League match this season.