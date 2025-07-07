Fabrizio Romano: Everton seal major breakthrough with two-year 'deal confirmed'

Everton have sealed another new contract agreement | AFP via Getty Images

Everton are in the market for reinforcements but are also keen to tie down players to new contracts

Everton are ramping up their transfer business following the end of the 20224-25 Premier League profit and sustainability accounting period, which came to a close on June 30.

The Toffees did confirm a permanent deal for Carlos Alcaraz following his loan spell. A deal is also said to have been agreed for Villareal striker Thierno Barry with Everton seeing off competition from Premier League rivals West Ham United and Crystal Palace to get that agreement sorted.

He will replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has left Merseyside following the end of his contract. Moves for World Cup winner Nicolás Tagliafico - who is a free agent - and former Chelsea man Conor Gallagher have also been touted.

Just as key for Everton this summer has been sorting new contracts. A number of players have left the club on free transfers but one man they look set to keep is Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Fabrizio Romano drops major Everton contract update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Gueye has penned a two-year contract extension with the Toffees. He posted on X: “Gana Gueye and Everton, new deal confirmed until June 2027.”

The 35-year-old is in his second spell with Everton, having first joined the Toffees from Aston Villa in 2016. He moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and spent three years at the French club. The Toffees earned £30m from his sale before re-signing him for just £2m in 2022.

He will turn 36 in September but has shown no signs of slowing down, with Everton happy to hand him a two-year extension. He was the top tackler in the Premier League last season with 133, Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz was second as he had 10 fewer tackles.

It shows Gueye’s stunning ability to break up play and he is still a player valued by Moyes. Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo, widely considered as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, only made 114 tackles in comparison.

Gueye contract follows Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite

Gueye’s new deal, at the time of writing, has not been confirmed by Everton but the club have also secured some big contracts in recent days. Jarrad Branthwaite signed a new five-year deal amid interest from several Premier League clubs. He said: "I'm over the moon. It's been something we've been talking about since the end of the season and to get it signed now is something I'm really excited about.

"The trust the club's put in me and how many games I've played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player."

Meanwhile, defender Michael Keane has penned a one-year extension. He reacted: “I love Everton and have been massively proud to play for this club since the day I joined so I’m delighted to extend my stay here. The manager wants a competitive squad and I still feel I have a lot to give to Everton.”