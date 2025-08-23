Tyler Dibling against Spurs.

Everton still have a lot of work to do this summer with two key positions desperately needing to be addressed by David Moyes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you asked Everton fans what positions still need to be strengthened, the list would probably have almost every position on the pitch except goalkeeper mentioned.

David Moyes knows what transfer business needs to be done, however, the Toffees have struggled to get all the targets that they want through the door. Competing with teams who are in the Champions League or even Europa League is making life difficult in what is a double-edged sword. They need better quality players to climb the table, but better players have more teams chasing them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signing of Jack Grealish is a coup given what the Man City loanee is capable of on his day, the 29-year old should be highly motivated to prove the doubters wrong and to force his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s plans for England. After losing so many players at the end of last season though, there is still a lot of work to be done with two key positions needing to be addressed.

What positions are Everton looking to strengthen?

Giulia Bould of BBC Sport has claimed on X that: “It is my understanding Everton remain focused on securing a right winger and a right back this summer. Work is ongoing to secure players before deadline day. I also understand Nathan Ake is not a target.” Ake would have been a solid option at right-back given that Everton are relatively well stocked in the middle of defence, despite Jarrad Branthwaite’s current injury. He could be the sort of player that moves at the end of the window.

Several right-backs have been linked including Kyle Walker throughout the summerwith Seamus Coleman’s body struggling to keep Father Time at bay and Nathan Patterson’s struggling to stay fit for long enough to make any sort of impression. The writing is on the wall for the Scotland international despite still being under a long-term contract.

Who could Everton be targeting for the right wing role?

Everton have right-backs, they are just looking for better, more robust options, however, on the right wing they have next to nothing in terms of the sort of quality that they need to inspire an assault on the European places. A £40m bid was initially rejected for Tyler Dibling but Sky Sports has claimed that a bid has now been accepted despite competition from elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then for Tottenham, another name I think we have to watch is Tyler Dibling. Tyler Dibling is a top target for Everton. The Everton remain in negotiations for Tyler Dibling. But tonight internal talks, they had at Tottenham also the name of Tyler Dibling was mentioned internally at the club,” said Fabrizio Romano about interest from Spurs.

For £34m Everton could sign Malick Fofana from Lyon and have been credited with being one of several clubs keeping tabs on the Belgium international. The Ligue 1 outfit’s financial problems make a cut-price deal a reality and one that Moyes should look to take advantage of.