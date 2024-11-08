Everton under-21s face Cardiff City in the Premier League Cup as several players got a chance to rub shoulders with the first team.

Sean Dyche called up a number of youngsters to Everton training earlier this week.

The under-21 talents were handed a chance to rub shoulders with the first-team squad at Finch Farm before their Premier League Cup encounter against Cardiff City tonight (7pm GMT).

In truth, the presence of the highly rated Harrison Armstrong is no longer a surprise. The 17-year-old midfielder has been on the bench for nine of Everton’s 10 Premier League games this season. Having made three appearances so far for Sean Dyche’s side, Armstrong is again expected to be involved when the Blues travel to West Ham United tomorrow given the injury situation. James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam remain absent and while Abdoulaye Doucoure could return, Seamus Coleman (hamstring) is now on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, Isaac Heath has enjoyed a decent campaign to date. The 20-year-old has recorded two goals and three assists in 10 outings for Paul Tait’s young Blues. Heath is capable of operating in several attacking positions.

Left-back Jack Butler has also rubbed shoulders with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite and Co. several times. The 18-year-old was again spotted as well as midfielder Callum Bates, 19. There was also an opportunity for George Morgan, who is still part of the under-18s, to try to impress. The Wales under-19s international has recorded one goal and one assist for Leighton Baines’ side, as well as playing twice for the under-21s.

Everton also posted footage of No.1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s namesake being put through his paces. George Pickford, 17, went through drills with the England star. The younger Pickford has represent England at under-18 level and made five outings for the under-21s this term.

Everton under-21s are second in Premier League Cup Group E on four points. along with Cardiff - and a win at Walton Hall Park will see them move top.