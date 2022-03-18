Jordan Pickford and on-loan Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek missed Everton’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

Everton will continue to assess Jordan Pickford and Donny van de Beek ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final at Crystal Palace.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win moved the Toffees three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Now Frank Lampard’s side’s attention turns to the FA Cup when they travel to Palace on Sunday (12.30).

Victory for Everton will book their spot in the semi-finals, which take place at Wembley.

Van de Beek is unavailable regardless of whether he gets over his issue or not.

That’s because the Dutchman is cup-tied, having already played for Manchester United in the competition this season.

But Pickford, who was replaced by Asmir Begovic in goal against Newcastle, can play and the Blues will see how the keeper recovers.

Everton boss Lampard said: “Jordan and Donny missed the game through illness.

“We’ll see how that goes over the next few days. I don’t want to disclose that [if the illnesses are Covid-19].

“I don’t think we have to disclose it .Injuries, my mind is blank sorry, I’m thinking about the game too much.”

Anwar El Ghazi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Cenk Tosun were among the others omitted from Everton’s squad against Newcastle.

The former, on loan from Aston Villa, is cup-tied.