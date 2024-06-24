Getty Images

Newcastle United have reportedly pulled the plug on two deals.

Everton are ‘very close’ to signing Iliman Ndiaye, reports suggest.

FootMercato reports the striker is nearing a switch to Goodison Park from Marseille. The Toffees were keen on Ndiaye last summer when it became apparent he would leave Sheffield United - having fired 15 goals in their Championship promotion-winning season - but opted for the French side.

However, the Senegal international endured a mixed 2023-24 season and scored only four goals in 47 games. Marseille are willing to allow Ndiaye to depart and Everton are suggested to be closing in on a switch. It is reported that a ‘few details still need to be resolved to definitively complete the operation’.

The news comes after Newcastle United pulled out of the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Blues striker has only a year left on his Goodison Park contract although a valuation of around £37 million was placed on his head. But Sky Sports claims that Calvert-Lewin will not be making the move to St James’ Park.

It’s also suggested the Magpies will not be selling winger Yankuba Minteh to Everton. The winger enjoyed a fine 2023-24 on loan at Feyenoord but could still be sold to Lyon.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Jack Harrison has signed documents to return to Everton from Leeds United. Harrison spent last term at Goodison where he recorded four goals and three assists in 35 appearances. Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Jack Harrison, new Everton player as all docs are now signed — here we go confirmed.