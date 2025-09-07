Vitaliy Mykolenko has suffered a fresh injury setback | Getty Images

An early look at David Moyes’ squad fitness ahead of Everton vs Burnley after the international break.

Everton rounded off their summer business with a transfer window Deadline Day move for Merlin Rohl on loan from SC Freiburg.

The German midfielder joins David Moyes’ side for the 2025/26 season but there is an obligation to buy clause worth £17.3 million included in the deal. Rohl rounded off the Toffees’ window as their ninth signing, joining the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish as new arrivals at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton fans will need to wait a little longer to see new recruit Rohl in action, as Premier League football takes a backseat during the international break.

Eight senior Blues players will be in international action this month as the likes of Jordan Pickford, Iliman Ndiaye and Beto head out with their respective countries. While a lot can change during the break, we’ve put together an early roundup of injury news as Everton look ahead to facing Aston Villa on September 13th.

Latest Everton injury news, new Mykolenko blow

Moyes has been hit with an injury blow after Vitalii Mykolenko withdrew from Ukraine’s international camp. The Ukraine FA has confirmed his departure from the squad after undergoing an MRI scan which ‘diagnosed him with an injury’. Mykolenko will return to Everton and undergo further assessment to determine the extent of the problem. This news casts his availability to face Aston Villa into doubt.

The Toffees have been without Jarrad Branthwaite since the start of the season with a hamstring problem and reports suggest he could be out until the end of the month. This could see him miss both the clash with Aston Villa and the Merseyside Derby on the 20th.

New signing Adam Aznou picked up an ankle injury but did feature against Doncaster Rovers for the U21 side earlier this week, suggesting he will be fit to feature against Aston Villa.

Moyes provided an update on Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson last month, confirming neither were fit to play. The latter has also not featured for the Blues this season as he is being assessed for ‘hernia symptoms’.

Players out for Everton: Jarrad Branthwaite

Players in doubt for Everton: Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson

Aston Villa injury news

Former Everton player Ross Barkley has been out of action since May due to injury and could well remain out for the visit to Merseyside next week. A brief update from Unai Emery last month confirmed that Barkley ‘is not match fit’, with little else suggesting he is making strides back towards a return.

Amadou Onana has sustained a hamstring injury has been ruled out of competing for Belgium in their World Cup qualifiers. Boubacar Kamara is in a similar situation, with a hamstring injury also keeping him on the sidelines. The Athletic recently reported that Kamara is expected to miss ‘the next fortnight’ at least while he recovers.

Andres Garcia is yet to feature for Villa this season and injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has told Villa News that it could indicate a long-term injury or that he ‘isn’t responding well’ to his recovery.

Players out for Aston Villa: Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana, Boubacar Kamara, Andres Garcia