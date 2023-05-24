Register
Everton vs Bournemouth team news: eight players ruled out and seven doubtful - gallery

Everton and Bournemouth injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th May 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:55 BST

Everton head into the final day of the 2022-23 season with their fate in their own hands.

The Toffees sit just two points and one place above the Premier League relegation zone - although nerves will be running high before the clash against AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 BST).

A win for Sean Dyche’s side will keep them in the top flight. Fail to defeat the Cherries and Everton will have to rely on 18th-placed Leicester City and 19th-placed Leeds United falling short against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

The Toffees secured a miraculous 1-1 draw against Wolves last weekend courtesy of a 99th-minute Yerry Mina equaliser. And while Bournemouth have little to play for, having already secured their survival, it’ll still be a tough game for Dyche’s side. After all, Everton suffered back-to-back losses against the Cherries in November under former manager Frank Lampard.

Both sides have several injury problems heading into the game and here’s an early look at who could and could not be available.

The Everton captain was forced to undergo knee surgery after being stretchered off against Leicester.

2. Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton winger has returned to training but has been sidelined for 13 months.

3. Andros Townsend - out

Dyche confirmed earlier this month that the on-loan Sporting Lisbon left-back will be absent for ‘quite a while’.

4. Ruben Vinagre - out

