Everton FC injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Everton go in search of their first Premier League victory of the 2024-25 season when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Goodison Park on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees have endured a difficult start, having failed to pick up a single point in their opening two fixtures. A 3-0 loss to Brighton was followed by a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

While the campaign is still firmly in its infancy, Sean Dyche will know three points are needed sooner rather than later. The Blues did pick up a 3-0 victory over League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup earlier this week yet a triumph in the Premier League is required to ease some of the early pressure.

Bournemouth have also failed to deliver a win in their opening two top-flight games. They have two points on the board, drawing 1-1 against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United before losing 1-0 to West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Both outfits have injury issues ahead of the clash. Ahead of the fixture, here’s the early team news for both clubs.

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite - out

The key centre-back is recovering from groin surgery he had earlier in the summer. Branthwaite is unlikely to be risked, especially with the international break looming and he can build fitness.

Nathan Patterson - out

The right-back is still coming back from hamstring surgery he had in April. Patterson is closing in on a return to action but is also not expected to be back until after the international break.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker had foot surgery earlier this month and is now in rehab.

Stanley Mills - out

The 20-year-old continues his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained during a fruitful loan spell at Oxford United last season. He’ll be expected to get games for the under-21s when fit.

James Tarkowski - return

Rested against Doncaster, having been carrying a small injury before the Tottenham loss. Set to be back in the squad.

Bournemouth

Tyler Adams - out

The USA international was forced to have a back operation last month and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Enes Unal - out

The forward had ankle surgery before Euro 2024 is still not available.

David Brooks - out

The versatile forward had a shoulder operation at the start of the summer and is still absent.

Phillip Billing - doubt

The midfielder has been absent for Bournemouth’s previous two games.