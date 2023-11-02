Everton vs Brighton team news: seven players out and two more doubtful - gallery
Everton and Brighton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.
Everton have a quick turnaround to action as they prepare to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (15.00 GMT).
The Toffees earned a 3-0 victory over Burnley to march into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and confidence is growing. Sean Dyche’s side have now won five of their past seven matches and there are signs that a corner has been turned.
Yet the Everton boss will be aware that results at home in the Premier League need to improve. So far, the Blues have picked up just three points at Goodison - and lost four times. They now prepare to face a Brighton side who’ve benefited from having the full week to prepare and are capable of punishing any opposition when at their best.
Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the injury news for both sides.