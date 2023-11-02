Everton have a quick turnaround to action as they prepare to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees earned a 3-0 victory over Burnley to march into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and confidence is growing. Sean Dyche’s side have now won five of their past seven matches and there are signs that a corner has been turned.

Yet the Everton boss will be aware that results at home in the Premier League need to improve. So far, the Blues have picked up just three points at Goodison - and lost four times. They now prepare to face a Brighton side who’ve benefited from having the full week to prepare and are capable of punishing any opposition when at their best.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the injury news for both sides.

2 . Seamus Coleman - out The game will come too soon for the Everton captain, who continues his return from a knee injury. He is back in team training, though.

3 . Dele - out The Everton midfielder is still recovering from a groin problem.