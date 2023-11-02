Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man charged following drive-by style shooting in West Derby
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Everton vs Brighton team news: seven players out and two more doubtful - gallery

Everton and Brighton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT

Everton have a quick turnaround to action as they prepare to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees earned a 3-0 victory over Burnley to march into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and confidence is growing. Sean Dyche’s side have now won five of their past seven matches and there are signs that a corner has been turned.

Yet the Everton boss will be aware that results at home in the Premier League need to improve. So far, the Blues have picked up just three points at Goodison - and lost four times. They now prepare to face a Brighton side who’ve benefited from having the full week to prepare and are capable of punishing any opposition when at their best.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the injury news for both sides.

1. Everton vs Brighton team news. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The game will come too soon for the Everton captain, who continues his return from a knee injury. He is back in team training, though.

2. Seamus Coleman - out

The game will come too soon for the Everton captain, who continues his return from a knee injury. He is back in team training, though.

The Everton midfielder is still recovering from a groin problem.

3. Dele - out

The Everton midfielder is still recovering from a groin problem.

The Portuguese has a calf issue that’s sidelined him since the opening day of the season.

4. Andre Gomes - out

The Portuguese has a calf issue that’s sidelined him since the opening day of the season.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsBrightonPremier LeagueSean DycheBurnley