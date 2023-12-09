Everton vs Chelsea team news. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Everton can continue their charge up the Premier League table when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

Despite the being hit by a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaching financial rules - which has been appealed - the Toffees are already out of the relegation zone. A stunning 3-0 win over Newcastle United lifted Sean Dyche's men above Luton Town and into 17th.

Had it not been for the points docking, Everton would currently be 10th in the table and above Chelsea. That's despite the Londoners spending more than £1 billion in transfer fees since a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased the club in May 2022. Chelsea lost 2-1 at Manchester United earlier this week and Mauricio Pochettino has his work cut out to get the club challenging for the top four again.