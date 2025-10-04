Everton vs Crystal Palace postponement update issued by club amid Storm Amy

A general view outside the stadium as the Everton logo is seen prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 24, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Storm Amy has hit Merseyside with a yellow weather warning in place.

Everton have confirmed that Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace is still set to go ahead amid Storm Amy.

The adverse weather conditions on Merseyside have meant that parts of Hill Dickinson Stadium have been closed today ahead of the game. The Everton Way and the Originals Fan Wall are shut to visitors today for safety reasons. The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind in place. Gusts of around 50mph are hitting the region.

However, plans are still ongoing for the clash against Palace to go ahead tomorrow. Conditions are forecast to improve for the 14.00 BST kick-off, with the yellow weather warning ending at 23.59 BST this evening.

A post from the account @EvertonStadium on X said: “We can advise that due to Storm Amy, and the severe weather currently affecting the region, Everton Way and the Originals Fan Wall at Hill Dickinson Stadium have been closed to visitors in the interests of safety. The closure will not impact preparations for tomorrow’s Premier League fixture.”

Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten start at Hill Dickinson Stadium after moving from Goodison Park. However, the Toffees are winless in their past four games in all competitions and were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham United earlier this week.

David Moyes’ side will be without key centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is yet to make an appearance this season because of a hamstring injury. Merlin Rohl, signed from SC Freiburg, remains absent with a groin issue. In addition, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall must serve a one-match suspension after accruing five yellow cards.

"Both the same – no change, neither of them fit for the game but they're both making progress and, with a little bit of luck, we'll start to get them on the grass,” Moyes said on Branthwaite and Rohl. “We've not got them on the grass yet in training, so that's where we're at."

The Everton boss confirmed the club have spoken with the PGMOL over the bookings that Dewsbury-Hall was issued against Liverpool and West Ham. “We have spoken to [the PGMOL] and I think they're accepting that both of those yellow cards [against Liverpool and West Ham] were wrong,” added Moyes.

"It's amazing – [Kiernan] is a boy who, when you look through his history, I think he had six bookings in total last year and the year before maybe five bookings, so he's never had these numbers at all.

"The last two decisions are terrible, they really are – more for the boy. We're going to miss him greatly but more for the boy because he's back playing regularly now and he's enjoying his football."

Palace, meanwhile, have not lost in 19 matches and beat Premier League champions Liverpool 2-1 last weekend. They earned a maiden Europa Conference League victory with a 2-0 triumph against Dynamo Kyiv earlier this week.

“We could also manage some minutes how we wanted to do it, so we gave JP Mateta and Eddie Nketiah a half each,” Palace head coach Oliver Glasner said on managing minutes.

“We could take off Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino after 70 minutes. But also playing Justin Devenny and Ismaïla Sarr. It was a good trip, but of course we are now looking forward to the next game in the Premier League.”