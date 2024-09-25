Everton vs Palace team news. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton and Crystal Palace injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Everton go in search of their first victory of the Premier League season when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees have picked up just one point from their opening five top-flight fixtures so far this term. As a result, manager Sean Dyche has come under some pressure from sections of supporters, with Everton rooted to the bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there were some encouraging signs in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Leicester City with Dyche’s options depleted because of injury and illness. And against the backdrop of the Friedkin Group agreeing a deal to buy Everton from majority owner Farhad Moshiri, there will be a feelgood factor among fans heading to Goodison.

And the Blues face a Palace outfit who have endured a difficult start in their own right. The Eagles are also winless, although they have accrued three points.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the early team news for both clubs.

Vitalii Mykolenko - potential return

Missed the past two games with illness but it is likely that the left-back will be over his issue.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - potential

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has been absent for the past two matches because of a family bereavement.

Jarrad Branthwaite - potential return

The centre-back played for 90 minutes in the under-21s’ 4-3 win over Sunderland last weekend. That was a marked boost given it was Branthwaite’s first appearance of the campaign after having groin surgery.

Nathan Patterson - minor doubt

The right-back got through an hour for the under-21s against Sunderland. But that was Patterson’s first appearance in five months after a serious hamstring issue and Everton could still be cautious.

Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain has a calf issue he sustained on international duty and is set to miss a fourth successive game

Armando Broja - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chelsea loanee arrived with a foot injury and it’ll be next month until he is available.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker continues his comeback from foot surgery he had just before the season started.

Stanley Mills - out

The versatile 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the young Blues after suffering a serious knee issue during a fruitful loan spell at Oxford United last season.

Crystal Palace team news

Chieck Doucoure - out

The midfielder has a toe injury and has been ruled out for several weeks.

Rob Holding - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back has not been training with Palace’s first team, having played for the club just once since signing last summer.

Chadi Riad - out

The summer signing from Barcelona is on the treatment table for a prolonged period with a knee injury.

Trevoh Chalobah - minor doubt

The Chelsea loanee is still to play for Palace since his arrival in the summer but could be involved in his first game.

Matheus Franca - minor doubt

The attacking midfielder has still to feature this term but is another who could boost the Eagles’ options at Goodison.