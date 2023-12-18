Everton can take a step closer to Wembley when they face Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Goodison Park (16.30 GMT).

The Toffees are in outstanding form, having won their previous four Premier League matches. After being hit with a 10-point deduction for a breach of profit and sustainability rules - which they have appealed - that punishment has now been completely wiped. Victories over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Chelsea and most recently a 2-0 triumph against Burnley means Sean Dyche's side are seven points above the relegation zone - and would sit 10th in the table if not for the docking.

Now optimism is aplenty that the Blues could go all of the way to the Carabao Cup final, although Dyche will keep his troops grounded. Everton suffered a 1-0 loss to Fulham on the opening day of the campaign. And while the Cottagers suffered a 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United last weekend, they put five goals past Forest and West Ham United in their previous two encounters.

There's plenty on the line for both outfits and here's the latest on the injury front heading into the tie.

1 . Seamus Coleman - doubt The Everton captain returned from a seven-month lay-off against Newcastle earlier this month. He's missed the past two games after suffering an issue in that game.

2 . Ashley Young - doubt Limped off against Chelsea with a suspected hamstring injury and was absent against Burnley.

3 . Abdoulaye Doucoure - doubt Forced off with a hamstring injury against Burnley at half-time and is now rated as touch and go to feature in the Fulham tie.