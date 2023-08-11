Register
Everton vs Fulham team news. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesEverton vs Fulham team news. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Everton vs Fulham team news. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Everton vs Fulham team news: six players ruled out and four now doubtful - gallery

Everton and Fulham team news ahead of the Premier League clash.

By Will Rooney
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:23 BST

Everton prepare to face Fulham in their 2023-24 Premier League curtain raiser at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Certainly, the Toffees will be looking for a strong start - especially after battling relegation for the past two campaigns.

Manager Sean Dyche has been happy with the progress made during pre-season, with Everton unbeaten in their six friendlies.

But none of that will matter as they now prepare for competitive action. Dyche spoke to the media on Thursday and issues the latest Everton team news.

Fulham counterpart Marco Silva has also given the latest on his side’s injury issues. Ahead of the game, here’s a look at how both teams stand.

Dyche has confirmed that the Everton winger will be sidelined for ‘weeks’ with ankle ligament damage he suffered at Stoke.

1. Dwight McNeil - out

Dyche has confirmed that the Everton winger will be sidelined for 'weeks' with ankle ligament damage he suffered at Stoke.

The Everton captain continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered against Leicester towards the end of last season.

2. Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered against Leicester towards the end of last season.

The Everton midfielder continues his recovery from hip surgery he had in April. Dyche said last weekend that Dele is still ‘miles away’ from being available for selection.

3. Dele Alli - out

The Everton midfielder continues his recovery from hip surgery he had in April. Dyche said last weekend that Dele is still 'miles away' from being available for selection.

The midfielder has played no part in pre-season after suffering an injury during a loan spell at Trabzonspor last season. Gbamin’s future remains uncertain.

4. Jean-Philippe Gbamin - out

The midfielder has played no part in pre-season after suffering an injury during a loan spell at Trabzonspor last season. Gbamin's future remains uncertain.

