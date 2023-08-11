Everton vs Fulham team news: six players ruled out and four now doubtful - gallery
Everton and Fulham team news ahead of the Premier League clash.
Everton prepare to face Fulham in their 2023-24 Premier League curtain raiser at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Certainly, the Toffees will be looking for a strong start - especially after battling relegation for the past two campaigns.
Manager Sean Dyche has been happy with the progress made during pre-season, with Everton unbeaten in their six friendlies.
But none of that will matter as they now prepare for competitive action. Dyche spoke to the media on Thursday and issues the latest Everton team news.
Fulham counterpart Marco Silva has also given the latest on his side’s injury issues. Ahead of the game, here’s a look at how both teams stand.