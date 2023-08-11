Everton prepare to face Fulham in their 2023-24 Premier League curtain raiser at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Certainly, the Toffees will be looking for a strong start - especially after battling relegation for the past two campaigns.

Manager Sean Dyche has been happy with the progress made during pre-season, with Everton unbeaten in their six friendlies.

But none of that will matter as they now prepare for competitive action. Dyche spoke to the media on Thursday and issues the latest Everton team news.

Fulham counterpart Marco Silva has also given the latest on his side’s injury issues. Ahead of the game, here’s a look at how both teams stand.

1 . Dwight McNeil - out Dyche has confirmed that the Everton winger will be sidelined for ‘weeks’ with ankle ligament damage he suffered at Stoke. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

2 . Seamus Coleman - out The Everton captain continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered against Leicester towards the end of last season. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3 . Dele Alli - out The Everton midfielder continues his recovery from hip surgery he had in April. Dyche said last weekend that Dele is still ‘miles away’ from being available for selection.

4 . Jean-Philippe Gbamin - out The midfielder has played no part in pre-season after suffering an injury during a loan spell at Trabzonspor last season. Gbamin’s future remains uncertain.