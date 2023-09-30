The Toffees picked up their first win of the Premier League season with a 3-1 triumph at Brentford last week - followed up by a 2-1 success away to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Now Sean Dyche’s men aim to pick up three points at home in the 2023-24 campaign after losses to Fulham, Wolves and Arsenal. Ahead of the encounter against Luton, who have managed just one point so far in their maiden Premier League season, here’s the latest injury news for both sides.