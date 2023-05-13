Register
Everton vs Man City team news: three ruled out and two defenders doubtful - gallery

Everton and Manchester City injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 13th May 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 13:48 BST

Everton look to take another step towards Premier League survival when they welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees know they have a battle to retain their top-flight status this season. With three matches remaining, at least one more victory will be required - although it could be more depending on relegation rivals Leeds United, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

Yet Sean Dyche’s side are heavy underdogs when they face City. Pep Guardiola’s men are closing in on a third successive title, while they’re in the Champions League semi-finals and have reached the FA Cup final to boot.

Everton head into the game after a shock 5-1 victory over Brighton last time out. And they can take heart from the 1-1 draw they earned against City when the two sides met at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the latest injury news for both sides.

The Everton captain won’t play again this season because of a knee injury he suffered in the 2-2 draw against Leicester. Coleman has had successful surgery.

1. Seamus Coleman - out

Dyche confirmed that the on-loan Sporting Lisbon left-back will be out for a ‘long time’.

2. Ruben Vinagre - out

Made a return for Everton under-21s last weekend - almost 13 months since suffering his ACL injury. However, Townsend will need more time to get up to speed.

3. Andros Townsend - out

The Everton defender has been suffering with a groin issue and has missed the past two games.

4. Ben Godfrey - doubt

