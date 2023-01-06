Everton player ratings from the 3-1 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round

Everton are out of the FA Cup as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Manchester United in the third round at Old Trafford.

Conor Coady netted for the Toffees before scoring an own goal as more pressure piled on under-fire manager Frank Lampard.

Everton made a nightmare start when they fell behind in just the fourth minute as Antony finished from close range.

But the Toffees got back into the game on 18 minutes when United goalkeeper David De Gea’s gaffe was punished by Coady.

It was the home side who started the second period stronger. And in the 52nd minute, Coady went from hero to villain when he prodded into his own net.

Everton dug in, though, and thought they had an equaliser through substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s improvised finish - but a VAR check flagged Demarai Gray offside in the build-up.

And the Blues couldn’t find a way back into the game before Marcus Rashford stroked home a penalty in the dying embers to ensure the visitors were dumped out of the Cup.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Conor Coady of Everton reacts after scoring an own goal, for Manchester United's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on January 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford - 6 No chance with the opener before making two fine saves in the first half - although distribution was a little wayward at times. Left stranded when Coady prodded into his own net. Tipped two efforts over his own bar in the second period. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Seamus Coleman - 6 Had a decent first half but the goal stemmed from his side when caught up the pitch, albeit when Everton were on the attack. Left for dead by Rashford for United's second before having a cross-cum-shot kept out by De Gea. Then bombed forward in the goal chalked off for offside. Subbed in the 81st minute. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Ben Godfrey - 5 Gave Rashford far too much space to cross for the opener. But did look solid after that in the first half and blocked an Antony shot. Yet conceded a late penalty and knew he'd committed a foul as he didn't complain about the decision. Photo: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images