Everton and Manchester United injury news ahead of the Goodison Park clash.

David Moyes looks to continue his magnificent start during his second stint as Everton manager when they face Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30pm).

The Scot was reinstalled in the Toffees hot seat with the task of avoiding a Premier League relegation battle. That has already been achieved in the six games that he’s been in charge of. Moyes took over with Everton just one point above the bottom three and that has now been stretched to 13.

The Blues enjoyed a superb two games last week as they battled to a dramatic, deserved 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison before going to the well again as they earned a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

As a result, Everton are now ahead of United in the table. The Red Devils’ woes have deepened since Ruben Amorim took over as head coach. Their 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend leaves them 15th and scrutiny is starting to be placed on Amorim.

While Everton have lost to United in the past six meetings, they may well indeed head into the showdown as favourites. Both outfits have injury issues heading into the encounter and here is the latest team news for both sides.

Everton team news

Abdoulaye Doucoure - return

The midfielder is back after serving a one-match suspension against Palace.

Iliman Ndiaye - out

Everton's talisman suffered knee ligament damage against Liverpool and is set to be sidelined for at least another few weeks.

Dwight McNeil - out

The versatile forward underwent knee surgery earlier this month and may not be back for around another month.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - out

The striker has a serious hamstring injury and not set to be back available anytime soon. There is hope Calvert-Lewin will play again this term.

Armando Broja - out

The Chelsea loanee is still recovering from an ankle injury and is likely to be on the treatment table for around another month, at least.

Orel Mangala - out

The on-loan Lyon midfielder recently had an operation after rupturing his ACL in a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

Nathan Patterson - doubt

The right-back has missed the previous three games because of a hamstring issue. A free week could see him back available but much will depend on how Patterson has recovered.

Youssef Chermiti - major doubt

The 20-year-old has not made a single appearance this season, having first had a foot injury and is now recovering from a thigh issue. Chermiti has been back in individual training but much will depend on whether he is fit enough and if under-21 minutes are required.

Seamus Coleman - major doubt

The Everton captain has been troubled by a calf problem and has not played since the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Man Utd team news

Lisandro Martinez - out

The key centre-back has ruptured his ACL and won't play again this season.

Amad Diallo - out

The winger, who has been a rare beacon of light for United this season, has sustained a foot injury and isn't expected to play again this term.

Kobbie Mainoo - out

The midfielder is set to be unavailable for another couple of weeks.

Mason Mount - out

The attacking midfielder has been plagued with injuries since he joined from Chelsea for £60 million in the summer of 2023. He is still not ready to feature.

Luke Shaw - out

The England international has been dogged by fitness problems yet again this term.

Johnny Evans - out

The veteran centre-back has not been involved in a match since a 3-0 loss against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Manuel Ugarte - doubt

The summer signing from PSG was absent from the Tottenham defeat because of a knock.

Toby Collyer - doubt

The young midfielder was another absentee at Spurs and United could be sweating on his fitness.

Altay Bayindir - minor doubt

The No.2 goalkeeper has missed United's previous two games.

Christian Eriksen and Leny Yoro - likely returns

The pair were unavailable against Tottenham because of illness but Amorim expects them to be over their respective issues.