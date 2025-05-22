Everton and Newcastle United injury news ahead of the final day of the Premier League season.

Everton bring the curtain down on the 2024-25 Premier League season when they travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Toffees head to St James’ Park with the pressure off them. There was a stage of the campaign when fans feared a relegation fight was in store - but that changed after David Moyes replaced Sean Dyche in the hot seat.

Everton steered well clear of the drop zone, with safety officially secured a month ago. It meant that there were no nerves in the final weeks and supporters could put all of their focus into giving Goodison Park the send-off that it deserved. That proved the case last weekend, with tens of thousands of fans lining the streets before the 2-0 victory over Southampton and then the club enjoying a ceremony to say goodbye to the Grand Old Lady.

The Toffees already know their where they will finish in the Premier League this term. Thirteenth spot has been secured, which is progress on the past three campaigns and supporters making their way to Newcastle can soak up the day.

The Magpies, however, have plenty to play for. Eddie Howe’s side won the Carabao Cup earlier this term when beating Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley - ending a 70-year trophy drought. And securing Champions League qualification would be seismic for Newcastle. It is in their hands as they sit third in the table but suffered a 1-0 loss at Arsenal last weekend. If Newcastle drop points then Chelsea, Aston Villa and/ or Nottingham Forest can capitalise in a nail-biting finale.

Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at the team news for both sides.

Newcastle team news

Alexander Isak - doubt

The Magpies talisman, who has scored 23 goals, missed the Arsenal defeat and Howe admitted after the game that he was unsure if Isak could be back this weekend.

Joelinton - doubt

The midfielder has been unavailable for the past four matches because of a knee problem.

Matt Targett - doubt

The defender has been absent for the past few weeks because of a hamstring complaint.

Kieran Trippier - minor doubt

The experienced full-back has been forced to sit out Newcastle’s previous two games as he has been struggling with a minor calf complaint.

Lewis Hall - out

The left-back underwent ankle surgery in March and remains on the comeback trail.

Everton team news

James Tarkowski - out

The Everton vice-skipper continued to recover from a serious hamstring injury.

Orel Mangala - out

The midfielder was back at Goodison for the farewell. On loan from Lyon, Mangala has been absent since sustaining an ACL injury in January.

Jarrad Branthwaite - minor doubt

The key centre-back appeared to feel discomfort before being substituted against Southampton. With nothing on the line for Everton, Branthwaite may not be risked.

Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everton captain led his team out for the Goodison finale. But Coleman’s afternoon came to a premature ending as he was substituted in the 18th minute with a thigh strain.

Jesper Lindstrom - major doubt

The on-loan Napoli winger underwent a hernia operation last month. It was not confirmed that Lindstrom would not play again this season but it is looking unlikely he will be back.